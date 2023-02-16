DANVILLE — It is not how you start, it is how you finish.
The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team had a slow start against rival Parkland College on Wednesday, but they clawed back to take the lead and hold it to get a 77-65 win at Mary Miller Gym.
The win was bolstered by a second half in where the Jaguars shot 63 percent from the field.
The second half was really good. We shot 36 percent in the first half and I think it had to do with a lot of people in the crowd," DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. "I told the guys about the crowd in halftime of the women's game that there will be the most people they will see this year and getting close to the tournament, these are the crowd that you play in front of.
"We need to get out and hear the noise for a bit and then block it out and play. Well, it didnt happen at first because we in the first eight possessions, we were 0-for-6 from the field, but we slowed down and we started to play better basketball."
The Cobras has two early 3-pointers to take an 8-0 lead before Kendall Taylor scored the first basket for the team five minutes into the game. After that, the Jaguars battle backe and when Ramalle Arnold completed a 3-point play with 12:26 left, the Jaguars were up 12-10.
"They did a good job of taking us out of things," Gouard said. "They know who our top guys are and who we give the ball to and in the first five minutes, they knew who they were and they did what they could to stop us for making baskets."
The lead went back and forth for a little while, but Ryan Caddell's 3-pointer put DACC up 17-15 with 9:40 left and DaCC would hang on to the lead after that.
In the first half, Taylor was the star with eight of his 17 points in the first half. He also had eight rebounds and four assists in the game.
"It's about staying level-headed and staying poised," Taylor said. "It is a game of runs and we just happened to have more runs. It is about weathering the storm when it comes."
In the second half, Dameriz Merriweather started to heat up. He scored most of his game-high 23 points in the half as the Jaguars continued to turn away the Cobras.
"We have four guys average double figures and two guys hovering around 8-9 points," Gouard said. "With our team, it is equal opportunity and anyone can step up and it happened to be Dameriz in the second half and KT has been one of our go-to guys and he was that throughout the game."
"They hit us in the mouth in the first half but we stayed locked in with the game plan and stayed with the lead," Merriweather said. "I got in my comfort zone and they were getting me involved. They know if I am getting the hot hand, they are going to let me go because if it ain't broke don't fix it."
Stephen Atkinson had eight points, while Caddell had seven points, Yacouba Traore had six points with two blocks, Jameer Ajibade had five points with nine rebounds and Arnold also had five points with five rebounds and two assists.
Brylan Phillips had 18 points to lead Parkland, while Sean Ealy had 15 and Jared Hankins added 10.
"They started to make a lot of shots in the second half and they even made some 3's near the end," Taylor said. "But we were able to get to the line and get some easy buckets."
In the end, the Jaguars were please to get a rare sweep of their rival team.
"Beating a rival is always great, I tell the guys that with Danville and Champaign, it is a rivalry," Gouard said. "I have one guy from Danville here and others are from other states and they don't understand because they are not from here, but I try to put them in that midframe. Every conference win is huge and winning is huge."
"It feels good to sweep them," Taylor said. "We might see them again in the playoffs, but it is good to win these two games."
"That's lovely to get two wins against them," Merriweather said. "One of our goals is to be undefeated in conference so if we get locked in and stay with the game plan, we should get there."
The Jaguars are 18-4 with five straight wins and their next game is on Feb. 23 in a non-conference home game against defending NJCAA Division II National Champion South Suburban College. The Bulldogs are 23-4 this season, but have losses to Spoon River and Parkland — two teams that the Jaguars have beaten.
"It is honestly the test that we needed," Gouard said. "As we are going into the rest of the season and conference tournament play, it is very important and we want to win. I always think my teams have a chance and we want to play those guys. We are always going to play teams like Vincennes and Wabash Valley and see how we measure up."
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Parkland 70, DACC 65
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars tried to battle back in the second half, but could not overcome a slow first half against the Cobras.
Alexus Mobley had 25 points with four steals for Danville Area Community College, who was down 36-22 at halftime, while Nevaeh Reaves had 11 points, Brianna Hamilton had eight points and Tannah Ceader had seven points and five assists.
Alyssa Cole and Shae Bell each had 20 points to lead the Cobras with Cole getting nine rebounds.
The Lady Jaguars are 13-8 and will next play Lake Land on Feb. 22
