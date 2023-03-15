DANVILLE — The first steps for the Danville Area Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams were shown on Tuesday.
The brackets for the NJCAA Division II men’s and women’s National Championships were shown and it previewed the first steps for the teams in their respective tournaments.
The men’s team was seeded No. 4 in the tournament and will start their journey on Tuesday, when they will play No. 13 Johnson County at 6:30 p.m. in front of the home fans at the Mary Miller Center.
Before that, No. 8 Macomb will play No. 9 Chesapeake at 9 a.m., followed by No. 3 Henry Ford playing No. 14 Arkansas State Mid-South at 11 a.m.
Top seed Davidson-Davie will play Florida Gateway at 1 p.m. and No. 2 Niagara County beat No. 15 Central at 3 p.m. After the DACC game, No. 7 Milwaukee Area Tech will play No. 10 Mott at 8:30 p.m.
The first round will end on Wednesday, March 22 with No. 6 Orange County playing Scottsdale at 11 a.m., while No. 5 Iowa Lakes will play No. 12 Waubonsee at 1 p.m.
If the Jaguars win the first game, they will be in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m. A win there would take them to the semifinals on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. and a semifinal win would take them to March 25th championship game at 7:30 p.m.
A loss would put them in the consolation bracket starting March 23 at 1 p.m.
The Lady Jaguars’ first experience in National Championship play at SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Mich. will start on Wednesday, March 22. DACC is rated No. 12 and will face No. 5 Harcum at noon.
The tournament will start Tuesday with No. 6 Bryant and Stratton (Wis.) taking on No. 11 Niagara County at 8 a.m., No. 3 Kirkwood will play No. 14 Catawba Valley at 10 a.m., No. 7 Pima will play North Central Missouri at noon, No. 2 CCBC Essex will play No. 15 Grand Rapids at 2 p.m., No. 1 Morton will face No. 16 United Tribes Tech at 5 p.m. and No. 8 Richard Bland and No. 9 Mid-Michigan will finish the night at 7 p.m.
Before the Lady Jaguars play on March 22, No. 4 Johnson County will play No. 13 Delta at 10 a.m.
Should the Lady Jaguars win, they would play in quarterfinals action on March 23 at 7 p.m.. A win there would take them to semifinal action on March 24th at 7 p.m. and a win there would take them to the title game on March 25th at 6:30 p.m.
A loss would start them in the consolation bracket on March 23 at noon.
