CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood thought that 6-10 forward Coleman Hawkins was the right guy to put in the middle of the Syracuse 2-3 zone defense.
“I think he is just special against the zone with his feeling,’’ Underwood said. “He is a great pivot guys. That sounds corny, but you have to pivot a lot against the zone.’’
Hawkins proved his coach right on Tuesday night as Illinois beat Syracuse 73-44 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The former Prolific Prep standout from Sacramento, Calif., record a triple double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Hawkins completed the special night with his defensive rebound with 1 minute, 34 seconds left that got a huge ovation from the crowd of 15,544 at the State Farm Center.
He becomes the fourth player in Illinois history to record a triple-double with the last being Ayo Dosunmu, who did it twice in 2021.
“The score is right by the stats on the scoreboard, every time I look up at the score, I see the stats,’’ said Hawkins. “In the first half, I saw six rebounds, a couple points (6) and like five assists. I thought this is possible. I’m going to play hard, I know I shouldn’t be doing that, hopefully I can get a triple-double. And it just so happened to come.’’
The performance by Hawkins didn’t surprise Underwood.
“I think he’s been good all season long,’’ Underwood said. “He’s a great decision-maker. When he tries to hit singles and not home runs every time, he’s really good. He’s so good at the point of the press. I’ve been frustrated with him, challenge with him on the glass because some of our early stuff he’s getting 10-12 a night. Obviously, he got back to that.
“Coleman can be that guy. That’s what we see a lot of in practice and know that he’s got the skill set to be that guy.’’
So, how many triple-doubles has Hawkins had in his basketball career?
“Maybe at the Cal Fit gym back home with my friends,’’ he said. “I never had a triple-double before tonight. It was a great moment.’’
Alright, so how did Hawkins get his triple-double on Tuesday night against the Syracuse vaunted 2-3 zone defense?
“I just filled the spots and found the gaps,’’ he said. “I knew my teammates would be in certain spots. I was just patient with it. I didn’t speed anything up. I just waited for you guys to get to their areas.
“It was a lot of film preparation. In practice, we used long sticks to emphasize the length. We were really tight with our passes, because certain passes wouldn’t get through. So knowing my spots, knowing my gaps and knowing where my guys are really helped out.’’
And Illinois (6-1) needed every bit of Hawkins patience in the first half, as the Illini struggled to a 30-23 halftime advantage with just 32.4 percent shooting.
“We talk a lot about how do you win game when the ball doesn’t go in,’’ Underwood said. “Tonight was one of those nights when the ball didn’t go in. It was a pretty ugly night. And yet, I felt great about our offense. I felt great about the shots we got. I felt great about our execution.’’
The second half was a little different with Illinois making 40 percent of their shots and the Illini went from 5-of-24 from 3-point range to 6-of-15.
“There’s much more team-oriented moving the ball. I thought we did a great job of that,’’ Underwood said. “I think we had two turnovers at half. We like to say it’s hard to complain. All I did was applaud them at half. We got great shots and keeping shooting them.’’
It also helped the Illinois cause that Syracuse never found its offensive rhythm.
The Orange (3-4) shot a dismal 27.8 percent (15-of-54) and they committed 17 turnovers leading to 18 points for the Illini.
“We’ve got some young guys that are trying to figure out what they have to do, and they didn’t figure it out very well tonight,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “We got a lesson.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with a game-high 17 points, while RJ Melendez had 15 in the winning effort.
Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards had a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with his team-high 9 points.
With the win Tuesday night, Underwood became the sixth coach in Illinois history to reach 100 victories joining the likes of Lou Henson, Harry Combes and Bruce Weber.
“A lot of really good players here, a lot of great, great coaches and an administration who helped us survive early,’’ said Underwood, who is now 100-67 in his Illini career. “I’m a beneficiary of that. I’m grateful. I’ve said a million times I couldn’t imagine doing it any place else. I love this place. I love our fans. I love the fact that you all care about us enough to … follow us. I hope there’s 100 more and counting.
“In the future, I think this program can elevate to the levels that we haven’t seen yet.’’
Next up for Illinois is the start of the Big Ten Conference season as the Illini will play at Maryland this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.