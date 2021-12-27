CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn won Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday after helping beat Missouri in last week’s Braggin Rights game.
Cockburn had 25 points, 14 rebounds and two steals as the Illini beat the Tigers by 25 points. The 14 rebounds wre the most by an Illinois player in the history of the game.
It was Cockburn’s fourth game this season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. It also marked his seventh double-double in nine games.
Cockburn is the only player in the top five nationally in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 21.8 points (fifth) and 12.1 rebounds (third) so far this season. He also is one of just two players in the NCAA averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
This is the second Big Ten Player of the Week award of Cockburn’s career. He last won it on Nov. 25, 2019.
The Illini men was scheduled to play Florida A&M on Wednesday, but because of positive Covid results within the Illini program, the game was canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Single game ticket holders for the Florida A&M game who purchased tickets directly from the University of Illinois Ticket Office will be contacted about refund information after January 5, when UIUC business operations return to normal hours from the holiday break. Illinois basketball season ticket holders, including those seated in premium areas, will be contacted directly at a later point in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19. Those who purchased single game tickets from a third party (StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid, or other similar companies) will need to reach out to those companies directly.
The next scheduled game for Illinois is Sunday, Jan. 2 at Minnesota.
The University of Illinois women’s basketball game with No. 6 Maryland that was set for Thursday was postponed because of positive Covid results and has not been rescheduled.
