WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After two seasons at Purdue University, Seeger grad Khal Stephen is moving on.
Stephen announced on his X page on Monday that he is transferring to Mississippi State University for his next two seasons.
“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” Stephen said in his X. “I’m forever grateful for my time and relationships built at Purdue… I’ll always be a boiler at heart. With that being said, I’m excited to announce I will be taking the opportunity to transfer to Mississippi State!!”
Stephen was 7-4 last season with a team-leading 66 strikeouts in his sophomore season. He was a Third-Team All-Big Ten and was an Academic All-Big Ten selections. He started the Boilermakers’ season home and Big Ten openers and was named the team’s Pitcher of the Year.
He entered the transfer portal and had interest for a few schools, but a visit to Starkville, Miss. last week made the decision easy.
“I wanted to be somewhere I could face elite competition,” Stephen explained in an interview with 247sports.com. “I want to be around great people and great coaches and have the opportunity to pitch on the weekend. I believe I am going to have that at Mississippi State. It’s as competitive as it gets in the SEC. With Coach (Justin) Parker coming in, I believe this is a really good spot and a really good situation for me.”
Stephen also had a little help in his decision in the Cape Cod Summer League as he played with MSU’s Hunter Hines in the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
“Hunter talked to me about the atmosphere,” Stephen said. “He told me that it’s unmatched. I have heard that all around. Hunter is kind of a quieter guy, so you don’t get a lot out of him. He’s a good dude and I am excited to be around him more.”
He also had an Indiana connection in another future teammate in Nate Dohm.
“Everyone knows everyone in Indiana,” Stephen explained. “It’s a smaller baseball community. He’s an interesting guy and it’s nice being able to talk with someone and get some inside scoop about a situation. Having some friends is going to make this transition a lot smoother.”
Stephen talked to Parker last week and his talk, along with the visit to Starkville, was key.
“The stadium is just nuts,” Stephen said. “Everyone knows that. Getting to know the town and the small town feel was nice. It’s something that I can be real comfortable with. I am from a small farm town. It’s a comfort thing. I like how it’s all like a family type of feel. People know you when you walk in places to eat. I am excited about all of that.”
