DANVILLE — Entering the season with 26 freshmen was always going to be a difficult proposition for the Danville Area Community College baseball team.
But, after a successful and winning trip to South Carolina, the Jaguars ran into trouble with a five-game losing streak.
Since then, they had won eight and lost seven heading into a four-game series with nationally-ranked Parkland College.
The 16th-rated Cobras swept a pair of doubleheaders from the Jaguars, winning 11-8 and 10-0 on Friday in Champaign followed by 5-4 and 16-7 victories on Saturday at Danville Stadium.
"That has kind of been the story of our year,'' said DACC coach Clayton Hicks about his team playing well in the first games of each doubleheader before getting blown out in the second game. "We put ourselves in a position to win to some of the games, but we just blow up in one or two innings, shooting ourselves in the foot and we don't leave ourselves enough time to recover.
"In the first game (on Friday) we had a chance to win, but some errors and mental mistakes on the basepaths cost us.''
In Saturday's first game, DACC (12-19 overall) had the tying run on third base and the winning run on second with just one out in the seventh after a run-scoring double by Mason Rice.
But Parkland's Alex Pipes was able to get out of the jam thanks in part to a great catch by shortstop Jackson Biemier to end the game.
"It's just isn't falling our way right now,'' Hicks said. "I think it's all part of being young and inexperienced. Even the guys that we have returning this year, didn't get a lot of playing time as freshmen.
"We knew coming into the year it was going to be a weakness. It just sucks that the only way to through it and get better is to have it happen to you. I think we have shown strengths at times and that we are coming through it, but we're still not there yet.''
The optimism from Hicks is the fact that his team was definitely in a position to win two of the four games and even in the final game on Saturday, the Jaguars overcame a 6-2 deficit to tie the contest at 6-6 in the fifth on a two-run homer by Cruz Fuentes in the fourth and a solo shot by Kody Morton in the fifth.
"Cruz had a great day offensively for us,'' said Hicks as the freshman went 3-for-7 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs. "He hasn't gotten a lot of time at the start of this season, but because of injuries and other things, he has gotten an opportunity and has done really well.''
The Cobras (28-8) responded with 10 runs over the next three innings to secure the 16-7 victory.
"The biggest thing I want this team to do is compete,'' Hicks said. "Continue to compete on every pitch and every inning.
"Sometimes, we get a little too down on ourselves when things go wrong. We forget that there could be another game that day or still seven innings to play. We have to do a better job of bouncing back and having a shorter memory.''
Up next for DACC are non-conference games against the junior-varsity teams from Rose Hulman, Marian University and Franklin College. The next home game for the Jaguars will a conference doubleheader on April 29 against second-rated Heartland Community College at Danville Stadium.
