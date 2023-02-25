DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College baseball team is starting a youth movement this season.
With a lot of last year’s top players graduated, the Jaguars will have a lot of freshmen stepping in.
“We had a lot of third-year sophomores, so this year we will be extremely young,” DACC coach Clayton Hicks said. “We have 5-6 sophomores and 28 freshmen. We are excited to get a fresh start with this group. We think we can do well, but there will be some growing pains as well.”
From this new group of players, there are some that Hicks is counting on to continue good performances from the fall season.
Cody Morton will start the year at shortstop and he can be as good as a shortstop that we have had in a while,” Hicks said. “He is really raw and talented and super athletics. He hit close to .450 in the fall and we hope he can continue that trend. Adam Evans will be out No. 1 catcher and he had a good fall season. Both kids worked hard on and off the field.”
Of those coming back, there is a local starter returning in Oakwood native Isaiah Ruch.
“Isaiah Ruch has shown a lot of power in practice and we hope he can be our cleanup hitter in the middle of the lineup and change the game with one swing of the bat,” Hicks said. “Carter Wambach is a good two-way guy and both have pitched for us and he will be one of our four weekend starters.”
With good weather this month, Hicks said it has been as good as time as any to get things ready for the season.
“It has been great weather in February and I feel that we are better along than most teams because of the night games that we have had to start the month off,” Hicks said.
The grind for the Jaguars start on Sunday at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“We play eight games in six days and we play a lot of good talent,” Hicks said. “We finish the week against Mercer, who is a very good team and we play Northampton, who won 30 games last week. So we play teams from Division I to Division 3 junior colleges. All of them are on different levels and it should be a good test for our guys and what we need to work on as we go through the year.”
The trip will be the start of Hicks getting most of the team to adjust to playing a college baseball schedule.
“Getting them used to the grind of the season and playing that many games in 10 weeks is going to be the major challenge of the group,” Hicks said. “I feel like we are tough and strong enough for it. The mental side in that not many of them have gone through a season like that is interesting as well. I think this group will be faced with adversity and how we deal with this adversity will make us and break us. I think we can compete with the league, but it will come down to how we deal with things when adversity comes.”
