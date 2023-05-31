NASHVILLE — After spending 12 seasons in professional baseball, former Danville standout Jason Anderson made the transition into coaching.
On June 24, 2015, Anderson was named the 13th head baseball coach in the history of Eastern Illinois University.
This past weekend, the Panthers claimed the Ohio Valley Conference title with a 6-5 victory over Morehead State and with the title came a berth in the NCAA Tournament. On Friday, Eastern Illinois will play sixth-rated Vanderbilt in a first-round contest in Nashville.
"It's been a labor of love. It's easier to make it to the Major Leagues and pitch for the New York Yankees than it was to bring a championship to this program,'' said Anderson, who is 190-203 in eight seasons with the Panthers. "This is an every day, 24 hours a day job of recruiting, developing and making hard decisions.
"To the see the gradual process that we've made from MLB draft picks to winning academic awards, to graduating good kids and now, to winning a championship has been extremely rewarding. There are a lot of obstacles along the way, but this is what I signed up for and I knew it would be a challenge.''
Eastern Illinois has had five straight winning seasons under Anderson, who has seen his program improve its record every season. This year's 38 victories is a school record and the 71 wins for the Panthers over the last two seasons is another school record.
"It's definitely been a great year,'' said Anderson, who was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in 2000 at Illinois. "Right now, we are in a good spot with this program.
"This NCAA Tournament berth is huge for all of us, especially for the players that have invested their time to not only this program but to me as their coach. I'm super proud and excited that they have accomplished the goals they set out to accomplish.''
And their reward in the NCAA Tournament is the host Vanderbilt Commodores, the champions of the Southeastern Conference.
"They are going to have a lot of talented players and they have as good of a pitching staff as you are going to find in the country,'' Anderson said. "They have a lot of things in their favor, but they are also going to have a lot more pressure to win than we will.
"We are not even a little bit intimidated. Actually, we are pretty excited to go in there and see what we are made of.''
Anderson isn't the only local connection on the Eastern Illinois roster.
Pitchers Aaron Chao, Blake Malatestinic and Jackson Nichols are all former members of the Danville Dans.
"We have sent quite a few guys through there,'' said Anderson, a former pitcher for the Danville Dans, himself. "I try to stay in the area and utilize all of the Danville connections and the Danville Dans have been a huge part of that.
"We have to develop guys here at Eastern to have success and one of my options is to send them to Danville for a summer with Eric Coleman.''
