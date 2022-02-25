DANVILLE — Like with most NJCAA baseball teams, the Danville Area Community College baseball team is starting over.
“We lost our top three arms. They have all moved on to their four-year colleges. We lost seven of our nine starters on offense, so we have a lot of new pieces and a lot of unknowns,” DACC coach Clayton Hicks said. “We have the talent, but talent is just that right now until we go out and play some games. We are going to get our lumps in being a young group but hopefully it will make us better as the end of the year rolls around.”
But the cupboard is not bare for the Jaguars as some solid starters return for their sophomore seasons.
“Kyle Bartman comes back, he is moving over to short to replace Andy Bunton, who was our leader and was our best hitter average-wise. (Bartman) is supposed to go to Morehead State next year, so we are expecting a lot from him,” Hicks said. “Noah Laurent is finally healthy and we hope he can have a much better year in all areas. Dustin Dupont wasn’t technically a starter for us last year, but he played a great role for us. He is going to Quincy University and we think he is going to have a big year.”
As far as newcomers, there will be local talent like Schlarman Academy grad Cole Carnahan, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Brody Sexton and Oakwood’s Jacob Spear and Isaiah Ruch on the team, but the loss of a key player recently will bring up some changes.
“I had that answered before losing my centerfielder (Ancelet) to an injury in practice last week and will be out for 8-10 weeks. Jacob Mote has been doing well for us. He is a transfer from Marshall, so he has looked OK, Ryan Adams and Luke Olson has done great on the mound. They were here last year, but in a smaller role. They will take a bigger role and I feel they will come through.”
The team went through the fall season to gel together and Hicks said he saw a lot of potential.
The fall is always a big learning curve. With a two-year program, you are always starting over and as the fall got going. We started off pretty good and our talent level was high. We hit a stretch in that fall season where we were not playing our best, but in the last game, we clicked and we saw a lot of good things from people who didn’t have a big role last year and our freshmen.
The Jaguars will start the season on Sunday in a doubleheader with Southwestern Illinois College.
“Weather has to cooperate with us. We are heading over to Jacksonville, because there is turf field that the SWIC coach will have us on,” Hicks said. “They are a great Division 1 opponent and it will be a good test for us. We are going to treat this like a division series and play real hard in getting ready for our spring trip. They are going to have some arms that can throw and I am sure they can swing the bat as well, so it will be a good test for a young team.”
After Sunday, the Jaguars will go to Myrtle Beach to start play on March 6 and will stay play games until March 11.
“Anything outside of the gym is beneficial,” Hicks said. “I know I am tired of being in the gym, so I can’t imagine how they feel. We just need to go play. Myrtle Beach is always a good test because we play eight games in seven days. It tests their bodies and minds because we are playing some ranked teams and it will be good to see where we are at and how we will be as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.