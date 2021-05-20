NORMAL — After a close loss to Lincoln Land in its first game, the Danville Area Community College baseball team stayed alive in the Region 24 Tournament with a 11-1 win over Vincennes on Thursday.
Jonathan Latham had a home run with two RBIs for the Jaguars, while Andy Bunton had two hits and two RBIs, Dawson Johns and Jake Andriole each had two RBIs, Chase Vinson and Noah Laurent each had two hits and a RBI and Luke Barnes had two hits.
Jake Stipp had seven strikeouts and gave up only five hits on the mound for DACC, who will play either Parkland or Illinois Central College on Friday at 3 p.m.
Against Lincoln Land, the Jaguars lost 3-2 in 10 innings. Vinson had a home run and Jaden Miller had two hits.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Region 24 Tournament
At Normal
Danville Area Community College 11, Vincennes 1
DACC`111`033`2`—`11`12`1
Vincennes`000`010`0`—`1`5`2
WP — Jake Stipp LP — Zach Finley. Two or more hits — D: Andy Bunton, Luke Barnes, Chase Vinson, Noah Laurent V: Peyton Lane 2B — D: Bunton, Dawson Johns V: Lane. HR — D: Jonathan Latham. RBIs — D: Johns 2, Bunton 2, Jake Andriole 2, Latham 2, Vinson, Laurent V: Trent Weiss.
Lincoln Land Community College 3, Danville Area Community College 2
Danville`000`011`000`—`2`6`3
L. Land`020`000`001`—`3`6`1
WP — Nate Hardman. LP — Luke Olson. Two or more hits — D: Jaden Miller LL: Jake Curtis. 2B — D: Luke Barnes 3B — LL: Jayden Myren. HR — D: Chase Vinson. RBIs — D: Vinson LL: Kyle Werries, Jake Jurgens.
