DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College baseball team got a 5-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader with Lake Land to get a split on Friday.
Jake Andriole got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts for the Jaguars and had three hits at the plate. Luke Barnes had two RBIs, while Jonathan Latham had a solo home run, Dawson Johns had a RBI and Andy Bunton had two hits.
In the first game, DACC lost 11-8 even though Johns, Barnes and Kyle Bartman each hit home runs.
Johnson had three RBs, while Barnes had two RBIs, Bartman had three hits and a RBI, Bunton had four hits and a RBI and Chase Vinson had a RBI.
Hoopeston Area product Ryan Drayer got the win for Lake Land.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Lake Land Community College 11, Danville Area Community College 8
LLCC`000`530`3`— `11`14`1
DACC`010`043`0`—`8`14`1
WP — Ryan Drayer. LP — CJ Backer. Two or more hits — L: Isaiah Hart 3, Jacb Walker, Cameron Nagel, Lucas Otto D: Andy Bunton 4, Kyle Bartman 3, Dawson Johns, Luke Barnes, Noah Laurent. 2B — L: Walker, Keegan Garis, Otto D: Bartman, Chase Vinson. 3B — L: Nagel. HR — D: Barnes, Bartman, Johns. RBIs — L: Otto 3, Nagel 3, Ryan Kiolbassa 2, Walker 2, Brody Macak D: Johns 3, Barnes 2, Bartman, Bunton, Vinson.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 5, Lake Land Community College 0
LLCC`000`000`0`— `0`6`1
DACC`010`040`x`—`5`7`2
WP — Jake Andriole. LP — Nash Mose. Two or more hits — L: Ryan Kiolbassa, Oliver Dunn D: Andriole 3, Andy Bunton. 2B — L: Dunn, Kiolbassa D: Barnes. HR — D: Jonathan Latham. RBIs — D: Barnes 2, Latham, Dawson Johns.
