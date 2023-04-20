INDIANAPOLIS — The Danville Area Community College baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning and ended up winning 8-0 over the Marian University Junior Varsity on Thursday.
Logan Elsbury and Owen Krichenstein combined on the mound to give up only five hits and had five strikeouts for the Jaguars, while Isaiah Ruch and Lucas Coyl each had a home run and two RBIs, Kody Morton had two hits and two RBIs and Adam Evans had three hits with a triple and a RBI.
The Jaguars will play the Franklin University JV on Wednesday.
