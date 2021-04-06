KANKAKEE — The Danville Area Community College baseball team went on the road to battle No. 10 ranked Kankakee Community College on Tuesday.
In a back and forth game, the Jaguars would lost to the Kays 12-11.
Dawson Johns had two home runs and two RBIs for DAC, while Chase Vinson had three hits and five RBIs, Ethan Hall and Cole Carnahan each had three hits and a RBI, Noah Laurent had an RBI and Kyle Bartman had two hits.
Dylan Henning took the loss, going 1 12/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Kankakee had a few local players that would deliver for the Kays. Georgetown-Ridge Farm product Garrett Latoz had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Westville product Trey Bryant got the win for the team.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Kankakee
Kankakee Community College 12, Danville Area Community College 11
DACC`101`024`120`— `11 `16`2
KCC`110`233`20x`—`12`15`2
WP — Trey Bryant. LP — Dylan Henning Two or more hits — D: Chase Vinson 3, Ethan Hall 3, Cole Carnahan 3, Dawson Johns, Kyle Bartman K: Tyler Jakob 3, Ian Sanders, Owen Jackson, Josiah Zamora, Garrett Latoz, Joey Humphrey. 2B — D: Bartman, Carnahan, Vinson K: Latoz, Zamora, Sanders, Jakob, Jackson. HR — D: Johns 2. K: Latoz, Jackson, Jakob. RBIs — D: Vinson 5, Johns 2, Noah Laurent, Hall, Carnahan K: Latoz 2, Zamora 2, Jackson 2, Sanders, Humphrey, Jakob, Drake Schrodt.
