MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Danville Area Community College baseball team only had one hit on Tuesday in a 4-0 loos to Northampton Community College.
Isaiah Ruch had the lone hit for the Jaguars, who will take Wednesday off and will face Lackawanna College and the Catholic University JV on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Northampton Community College 4, Danville Area Community College 0
DACC`000`000`0`— `0 `1` 0
NCC`000`040`x`—`4`5`1
WP — Gordon. LP — Carter Wambach. 2B — NCC: Rivas, Hendershot. 3B — NCC: Santangelo. RBIs — NCC: Rivas 2, McGovety.
