NORMAL — Coming off a win on Wednesday, the Danville Area Community College baseball team continued play in the Region 24 Tournament.
But the Jaguars lost 7-0 to Heartland Community College and lost 7-6 to Illinois Central College on Thursday to end their season.
Against ICC, Kyle Bartman, Angel Lobo, Nic Ancelet and Isaiah Ruch each had two hits and one RBI for DACC, while Dustin Dupont and Jackson Micheels each had one RBI.
Cole Carnahan had two hits against Heartland.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Region 24 Tournament
At Normal
Heartland Community College 7, Danville Area Community College 0
DACC`000`000`000`— `0 `3` 2
Heartland`200`100`31x`—`7`10`0
WP — Dutton. LP — Luke Olson. Two or more hits — D: Cole Carnahan H: Figueroa, Antonacci, Zeno, Wehling. 2B — D: Carnahan, Jackson Micheels H: Hartl. RBIs — H: Hartl 2, Wheling 2, Figueroa, Atkinson, Rundquist.
At Normal
Illinois Central College 7, Danville Area Community College 6
ICC`030`004`000`— `7 `14` 1
DACC`101`010`030`—`6`12`1
LP — Ryan Adams. Two or more hits — ICC: Janes 3, Berg 3, Otten, Quacciano D: Kyle Bartman, Angel Lobo, Nic Ancelet, Isaiah Ruch. 2B — ICC: Berg 2, Nefsinger D: Cole Carnanhan, Jackson Micheels, Jaden Miller, Ruch. HR — ICC: Lutz. RBIs — ICC: Lutz 2, Janes, Berg, Itten, Quacciano D: Bartman, Lobo, Ancelet, Ruch, Micheels, Dustin Dupont.
