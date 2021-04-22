MATTOON — The Danville Area Community College baseball team took the lead early and held it for a 8-1 win over Lake Land Community College on Thursday.
Chase Vinson had three hits and three RBIs for the Jaguars, while Jake Andriole had four hits and two RBIs, Andy Bunton had two hits and a RBI, Dawson Johns and Luke Barnes each had one RBI and Jonathan Latham had two hits.
Kody McCarley had five strikeouts to get the win on the mound for DACC.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Mattoon
Danville Area Community College 8, Lake Land Community College 1
DACC`220`100`102`—`8`13`0
Lake Land`000`001`000`—`1`8`1
WP — Kody McCarley. LP — Jackson Nichols. Two or more hits — D: Jake Andriole 4, Chase Vinson 3, Andy Bunton, Jonathan Latham LL: Jacob Spitz. 2B — D: Andriole 2, Latham, Vinson LL: Spitz. RBIs — D: Vinson 3, Andriole 2, Bunton, Luke Barnes, Dawson Johns LL: Oliver Dunn.
