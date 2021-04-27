DANVILLE — In a wild offensive contest, the Danville Area Community College baseball team lost a 14-2 lead as they lost 22-17 to Frontier on Tuesday.
Luke Barnes had a grand slam for the Jaguars, while Chase Vinson had two hits and three RBIs, Noah Laurent had three hits with a home run and two RBIs, Jake Andriole and Jonathan Latham each had two hits and two RBIs, Andy Bunton and Dawson Johns each had one RBI and Kyle Bartman had three hits.
The Jaguars will host Heartland Community College on Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Frontier Community College 22, Danville Area Community College 17
Frontier`110`007`166`—`22`19`3
DACC`044`060`201`—`17`17`2
WP — Andrew Pfifer. LP —Riley Hershberger. Two or more hits — F: Eli Tencza 4, Cole Rasbury 3, Mael Zan 3, Tommy Giarola, Bradley Taylor, Trent Rice, Nick Mosley D: Kyle Bartman 3, Noah Laurent 3, Jake Andriole, Dawson Johns, Chase Vinson, Jonathan Latham. 2B — F: Tencza 2, Rice, Carlos Martinez, Rasbury, Giarola, Mosley D: Andriole 2, Bartmans, Latham, Laurent. 3B — D: Dustin Dupont, Johns. HR — F: Taylor (GS), Zan 2. D: Luke Barnes (GS), Laurent. RBIs — F: Zan 6, Taylor 4, Martinez 3, Tencza 3, Angel Figueroa 2, Giarola, Rasbury, Rice D: Barnes 4, Vinson 3, Latham 2, Laurent 2, Andriole 2, Andy Bunton, Johns.
