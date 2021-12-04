CHAMPAIGN — Challenge accepted. Challenge answered.
Rutgers senior forward Ron Harper Jr., a preseason all-league selection, was held to a season-low five points on 1-of-9 shooting by Illinois sophomore Coleman Hawkins on Friday night at the State Farm Center as the Fighting Illini opened Big Ten Conference play with a 86-51 triumph over the Scarlet Knights.
"Coach (Brad Underwood) has been on me for a while now talking about Harper, Harper, Harper. 'Who are we going to put on him. Who are we going to put on him'," Hawkins said. "I took the challenge and I think I did a pretty good job tonight.
"I accepted the matchup and we came out with the win — so I'm happy.''
Hawkins, who said that he got to know Harper on his recruiting visit to Rutgers during his junior year in high school, was the exact kind of defender on Friday night that Underwood thinks he can be in every game.
"When I envision Coleman, tonight is kind of it,'' Underwood said. "I think he is a elite defender. He took on the challenge of one of the best players in this league and a guy that has given us problem in the past. He made it very, very difficult night for him and I thought that set the tone.''
In five previous games against Illinois, Harper has scored 100 points — an average of 20.0 points per game — and last year had 21 in the Big Ten Tournament game, won by Illinois 90-68, after scoring 28 in a Dec. 20, 2020 contest at Rutgers won by the Scarlet Knights 91-88.
Those two games gave Underwood an opportunity to challenge Hawkins.
"I told him that Ron Harper Jr. goes to bed every night and visions Coleman Hawkins in a pink tutu,'' said Underwood "Because last year, he had his way with him. It was easy. He had him on skates … he ran whatever he wanted.
"At their place, he had 28 or 30, whatever it was — (Hawkins) had no chance.''
Underwood actually looked for a pink tutu in his size.
"I couldn't find one in triple-x, Or I was going to show up it in it one day,'' he added.
It didn't quite take that disturbing vision image to get Hawkins to play elite defense, but Underwood admitted it's been something that he has been pushing for from the 6-foot-10 sophomore.
"You ever see two rams,'' said Underwood, pounding his fists together simulating two rams clashing. "That's what it's felt like to be very honest, at times. I love Coleman. No one believes in Coleman more than I do. His ability to be an elite two-way player is there.''
According to veteran coach is just a matter to staying 'dialed in and not relaxing.'
And Hawkins agreed.
"I think bringing energy, going 100 percent every trip,'' he said was the key on Friday night. "Sometimes, I catch myself on film kind of taking plays off, relaxing. As long as I'm going 100 percent, I think I going to be in a good position to play elite defense.''
Harper, who was held scoreless in the second half, made his only basket — a 3-pointer — with 1 minute, 48 seconds left in the first half. It cut the Illini lead down to 17 points (40-23).
"Ron is probably one of their best players. He can really score the ball and he is a great 3-point shooter,'' Hawkins said. "But I think taking him out of the game, I felt like they didn't have any other options.''
Rutgers, which fell to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten, was playing without senior guard Geo Baker but the only player for Scarlet Knights to score in double figures was sophomore guard Jaden Jones who had 10 points after knocking down a 3-pointer with 7:43 left.
"We didn't play well in any area,'' said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. "If we can't score, they can't score that has always been our motto.''
But, that's not what happened.
Illinois, which improves to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten, went on a 10-0 run early in the first half, taking an 18-7 lead as Alfonso Plummer scored seven of his game-high 24 points.
The Illini maintained that double-digit lead throughout the contest as they shot a respectable 48.5 percent (32-of-66) from the field and they were 12-of-33 from 3-point range with five different players having at least two 3-pointers in the victory.
"The ball was poppin' — everyone was getting touches,'' said Illinois forward Jacob Grandison, who had 16 points and was 2-for-5 from 3-point range. "We were playing as we call it point-five basketball.''
What is point-five basketball?
"We want the ball out of their hands in 0.5 seconds,'' said Underwood, describing what point-five basketball is all about. "We don't want it to stick. We practice that a lot. We have it on the board before every game. That means you have to see the play before it actually happens.
"If its the pass to Kofi (Cockburn) or to the next open guy. That's when basketball gets really good and really fun. Our guys are starting to buy into that.''
The Illini finished with 19 assists on its 32 made baskets with eight different guys getting credit for an assist but it was super seniors Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier leading the team with five each.
And what about All-American Kofi Cockburn?
He had his 31st career double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
