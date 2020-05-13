CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2019-20 Freshmen of the Year on Tuesday in the midst of a week of awards.
The DIA picked Kofi Cockburn in basketball for the male award and Mia Takekawa in gymnastics for the female award. The recipients were selected by a vote for Illinois head coaches, DIA executive staff and the DIA athletics awards committee.
Cockburn is the second straight and fifth overall basketball player to win the award, joining teammate Ayo Dosunmu in 2019, D.J. Richardson in 2010, Cory Bradford in 1999 and Deon Thomas in 1991.
Cockburn was Big Ten Freshman of the Year by league coaches and media and Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press. He ended up with 13.3 points per game and a freshman record 8.8 rebounds per game.
Takekawa is the seventh gymnast to win the award and first since 2008. She joins Allison Buckley (2008), Julie Crall (2006), Ashley Williams (2002), Kim Berres (1996), Nicole Viernes (1994) and Peggy Pullman (1990).
Takekawa recorded the first perfect 10 on beam in Illini history, making her the fourth Illini gymnast to record a perfect 10 on any apparatus and won 10 individual titles, the most by a freshman since 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.