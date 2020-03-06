PONTIAC — Big-time players step up in pivotal moments.
Drew Reifsteck scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils to a convincing 53-39 win over the Joliet Catholic Hillmen in the championship game of the Class 2A Sectional on Friday evening at Pontiac High School.
The Blue Devils, who came into the game a perfect 33-0 on the season, was challenged early on by a feisty Joliet Catholic squad, who came out of the gate in rapid fire succession from beyond the arc.
“We relied on our defense in the second half after falling behind 26-24 at the half, and we had to make adjustments because of their one shooter who was red-hot from beyond the arc,” BHRA head coach Gary Tidwell said following the game on the adjustments that his team had to make to thwart the outside shooting of the Hillmen early.
That shooter for Joliet Catholic was Drew Buss, and he connected on 3-8 from long range in the first quarter alone to keep his team in the game. But the Blue Devils’ mantra all season has been their lock-down defense and keeping the Hillmen at bay was the anecdote to their second half success.
Reifsteck, who was held to just six points at the half, returned to his focus of being the floor leader as the momentum changed hands. Reifsteck made a living at the free throw line in the final stanza, getting to the stripe ten times and making nine of those attempts.
Reifsteck shot 8-of-16 from the field for the game, including just 1-3 from long range. Reifsteck, a four-year starter, finally is seeing all the hard work paying off for what they have accomplished this season.
“All the early morning practices are why we are here at this moment. We’ve been working for this all season long and it finally feels like we are accomplishing what we set out to do,” Reifsteck said after the game on his team’s perseverance and hard work leading up to this point in the season.
The Blue Devils are in new territory, never having advanced past the sectional, but according to Tidwell, this is just one step along the way of their goal.
“We wanted to get to the state tournament, and this is just another step toward that goal. I know what it takes to get there, and I am instilling that mentality into our team as well,” Tidwell added about the process toward their ultimate destination.
Mason Hackman added nine points, while Kaj Stanford and Elijah Tidwell each chipped in five points apiece for BHRA (34-0), who remain undefeated with the win.
The younger Tidwell, who embodies a lot of what his father did on the court, has been one of the leaders on the floor and as a sophomore, knows there is more in store.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and then it’s right back to work tomorrow. My dad is my hero and I’m so glad to be following in his footsteps,” Tidwell said regarding savoring the victory and looking up to his father as a role model.
The Blue Devils were 19-of-41 (46 percent) from the field, including 6-of-13 from beyond the arc for the game. BHRA was 10-of-12 from the free throw line for the game, most of those attempts coming in the fourth quarter as the Hillmen tried to claw their way back into the game.
Joliet Catholic, who sees their season end at 15-20 overall, was led in scoring by Buss with 17 points, while John Ehrsam recorded six points. The Hillmen were outrebounded by the Blue Devils by a 24-21 margin, one of the factors that led to the outcome.
The Hillmen shot 12-of-42 (29 percent) from the field but cooled down after the first quarter to finish 8-28 from beyond the arc. Joliet Catholic was 7-of-9 from the foul line for the game.
With the win, the Blue Devils advance to the Springfield Super-Sectional on Tuesday evening at UIS and will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, who defeated Petersburg PORTA 53-42.
Earlier in the evening, the 3-point showdown took place with Brevin Wells and Jayden Cox of Oakwood both moving on in the competition.
