DANVILLE — The Danville City Tennis Tournament returns this weekend with more for everyone.
Tournament director and Danville Tennis Center office manager Adam Huls said there will be more divisions and more players ready to play.
“I have 57 participants going from Thursday through Sunday and they range from a girl that is 10 to some ladies in their 60’s,” Huls said. “So we have a lot of different age groups playing. I expect 90 matches if they all go. Last year, we had only 21 participants last year across six divisions, so we more than doubled the numbers and doubled the draws.”
For Huls, it will be the second year he is running the tournament and it will be less stressful this time around.
“Last year was a bit of an interesting year at the club,” Huls said. “We were going through an transitional phase with the previous director stepping away and I had about a month to take over. This is looking like an successful year because last year, I think people were on vacation for the first time in about a year and a half. So this year, we have had positive feedback and it will be a successful weekend.”
In the interim, Huls has run more tournaments and built up his experience.
Prior to running the tournament, I had ran one tournament and I have run more since,” Huls said. “We just had our Club Championship and it had higher numbers than before the pandemic.”
He will need that experience as there will be players that will come to the DTC from not only Danville, but from surrounding areas.
“One nice thing about the City Tournament is that anyone can enter. We have people from Champaign and Indiana over to play. It has always been a nice event in Danville and bring it back to make it a great event. I have gotten a lot more comfortable in working with over 50 people and getting them to their matches.”
A main part with more players is that Huls could make a 12 and under division for boys and girls instead of a coed group like last year.
“We have the depth for a kids’ division like this to run an full an 8-person draw for both boys and girls and a six-team draw for coed doubles,” Huls said. “They are the future of the club and the future of tennis in the community. I got my start playing tennis when I was their age, but there wasn’t a 12U division. The kids are going to play together and get better together. Them starting so young will be awesome for the center and for tennis in general.”
Most of the divisions will be open and will crown new champions, but some returning champions will come back to defend their titles.
“We’ve got the men’s singles champion coming back in Sean Houpt. Sean and Anna Houpt won the mixed open doubles and they will be both returning,” Huls said. “Ethan Rice won our 12 and under coed singles and he will be play in the 12 and under boys singles this season.”
The tournament will start today at 3:30 p.m. at the center and to follow up on results and pairings, go to www.danvilletenniscenter.com/city-tournament.
