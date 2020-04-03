CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Danville standout Chuckie Robinson has seen his baseball career from opposite ends of the spectrum in the last month.
Entering his fifth season in the Houston Astros organization, Robinson sees himself as close as he has ever been to making the Major Leagues.
But in the past two weeks, ever since the professional sports world came to a halt with coronavirus pandemic crisis, he’s also contemplated getting a real job.
“It’s been crazy,’’ said Robinson, who is staying with his girlfriend Caitlyn Guajardo in Corpus Christi, Texas. “We were in spring training, working out and playing games, when they came in and told us to go home.’’
Normally, this would have been the week when Robinson would have been informed by the club where he would be staring the 2020 season. More than likely, Robinson would have either returned to Corpus Christi, the Class AA affiliate of the Houston Astros, or he could have been promoted to the Class AAA Team in Round Rock, Texas.
“I was talking with one of my teammates about that earlier this week,’’ Robinson said. “Right now, we are supposed to be playing ball in Florda and getting super excited for the start of the season.
“Now, we don’t even know when we will get back on the field.’’
The opening game for both the Corpus Christi Hooks and the Round Rock Express was scheduled for April 9.
A year ago, Robinson batted .217 with 7 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Hooks.
“Last year was a little subpar,’’ Robinson admitted.
So, the former Commercial-News Player of the Year made a few changes in his offseason routine.
“I had been doing the same thing for a while and I wanted to see how playing during the winter would be for me,’’ he said.
Robinson, who had never left the United States, signed up to play for the Canberra Calvary in the Australian Baseball League.
“I was just looking at getting myself more reps and experience,’’ he said.
And what did he think about the “Land Down Under?”
“Everything was just so different for me,’’ he said. “They drive on the other side of the road, but playing baseball was super refreshing. It was like going back to high school or travel ball days.’’
The driving was definitely the biggest adjustment.
“The owner picked me up from the airport and took me to the field,’’ Robinson said. “I met some of the people with the team and he gave me keys to a car to drive while I was there and took off. I had to drive, on my own, to my apartment. He basically just threw me into the fire.’’
The former Danville and Southern Miss standout slowly figured things out.
“I was super cautious. A lot of times, I would just follow another car,’’ he said, noting that they didn’t always go the direction that he wanted. “I wound up taking a few detours along the way, but I never had an accident.’’
Playing in Australia was definitely a change of pace.
“We played 40 games over a 10-week season,’’ he said. “We would play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, then Monday was an off day and we would practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.’’
That gave Robinson a lot of time to adjust his swing and try different things.
“Each week, I would work on one aspect of my game,’’ he said. “By the end of the season, I really felt good about my game.’’
Robinson hit .263 with 5 home runs and 14 RBIs in 29 games for the Calvary, but his most impressive statistic was that he threw out 53 percent (9-of-17) would-be baserunners.
“When I came into spring training this season, I was ready. It was probably my best start to spring in my professional career,’’ Robinson said. “In our first live batting practice, I was able turn around the guys that were throwing in the upper 90s.
“I felt that I was in a really good place.’’
One of his best at-bats in the spring came in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Astros a 5-4 win on March 1.
Robinson said he got several text messages from friends and family back in Danville after that game.
“My mom keeps track of that stuff and puts in out on Facebook,’’ Robinson said. “Once that happens, all of Danville knows about it.’’
He is hopeful that all of Danville can get back to following his playing career soon.
“That’s the hardest part is that no one knows when this is going to be over,’’ he said. “We have an 11 p.m. curfew down here and just like Danville, only a few essential places are still open and all of the restaurants are either curbside or delivery.’’
And what about his workouts?
“We have a park close by and I go there twice a day. That is keeping me sane, right now,’’ he said. “The Astros gave me both a body weight workout plan and a running workout. One of my former teammates (Akeem Bostic, a pitcher) is also nearby and we play catch. Keeping the arm in shape is the biggest thing that I can do on my own.’’
What about hitting?
“There is a backstop at the park and I hit off a tee every day,’’ said Robinson, admitting that seeing live pitching will be the biggest hurdle most players will need to overcome before a real baseball season can be played.
“You are thinking that you are falling behind every day,’’ he added. “But then you realize, everyone is in the same boat. They always talk about how baseball is such a mental game and that’s definitely the case right now.’’
Robinson sends videos of himself, recorded by either Bostic or Guajardo, to the Astros nearly every day.
“They are definitely keeping track of what we are doing,’’ he said, noting that the recent decision by baseball to pay the minor league players $400 a week until the end of May will come in handy.
“I was actually thinking that I might need to get a job at a grocery store to pay the bills,’’ he added, noting it’s all just part of being a minor leaguer. “Hopefully, it pays off some day with a spot in the big leagues.’’
