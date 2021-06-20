DANVILLE — Baseball can be a very humbling game.
One day, you can be rallying from a deficit to claim your fifth win in six games and the next day, you are getting a good old fashion butt kicking.
That's where the Danville Dans find themselves after a 17-6 loss to the Chillicothe Paints in a Prospect League contest before 1,113 fans at Danville Stadium.
"We came out flat, no energy,'' Danville manager Eric Coleman said. "When that happens, you get embarrassed at home.''
After six games in four days, the Dans were limited in their pitching options.
Coleman called it a "Johnny Allstaff'' game, meaning that all relievers eligible to pitch would be used.
In the end, Danville used three relievers, two position players and a two-way guy (both pitchers and fielder) on the mound. Those six issued 10 walks and hit two batters that eventually led to seven runs for the Paints.
"That's not going to win ball games. When you have double-digit walks, you are not going to win,'' Coleman said. "We have to do a better job of competing in the zone.
"It's one of those nights. It will probably happen to everyone in this league at some point this summer. Unfortunately for us, it happened at home.''
In the first three innings, the Dans found themselves trailing the Paints 3-2 as Keenan Taylor had a sacrifice fly in the first and Danny Becerra had a run-scoring groundout in the third.
But, things started falling apart for Danville in the fourth inning.
Reliever Cole Heath retired the first two batters he faced in the frame, but then back-to-back walks to Chillicothe's No. 8 and 9 hitters, Trey Maeker and Jackson Feltner, started the problems. Eventually, the Paints would score four runs with Colin Summerhill delivering a two-out, two-run single.
The Dans came back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth, two of them scoring on a broken-bat single to center by Nick Constantine.
"Baseball is a funny game, you can hit the ball 100 mph right at someone and it's an out or you hit it at like 20 mph with a broken-bat and it falls in for two RBIs,'' said Constantine, who was one of the few bright spots for the Dans.
The infielder went 2-for-2 with three runs scored in the loss.
"It was good to see Nick Constantine get going,'' Coleman said. "We did score six runs, but we just didn't do a good job of pitching and playing catch.''
In addition to the free passes issued by Danville pitching, the Dans also committed three errors in the loss.
"It happens. It's baseball,'' said Constantine.
Coleman agreed saying that he has a simple philosophy.
"Just like we flush a win after midnight, you also flush a loss after midnight,'' he said. "The good thing about baseball and the Prospect League, we get come back (today) and play another game at home — and hopefully, we can end the week on a positive note.''
Today's game with the Cape Catfish at Danville Stadium is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start and today's game commemorates the 74th anniversary of an exhibition game between the major league Brooklyn Dodgers and their minor-league affiliate Danville Dodgers.
Brooklyn defeated Danville 14-7 before more than 6,000 fans as Hall of Famer Duke Snider blasted a 550-foot home run in the contest. Other Dodger Hall of Famers that were on the 1947 roster included Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson and Arky Vaughn.
The Brooklyn Dodgers went on to win the National League pennant that season before falling to the New York Yankees in the World Series.
