DANVILLE — Growing up in Vermilion County, former Oakwood standout Chase Vinson was a part of big crowds for baseball games at Danville Stadium.
This year as a member of the Danville Dans, Vinson is getting a whole new view of those big nights.
On Tuesday, the former Commercial-News Player of the Year played a pivotal role as the Dans extended their win streak to eight games with a 4-2 triumph over the Lafayette Aviators before 3,216 at Danville Stadium.
“It’s nice, winning is always fun,’’ said Vinson about the win streak. “Anytime, you can be on a good club where you can find ways to win each and every night — it’s going to be fun.’’
The winning formula for Danville against Lafayette was good pitching and timely hitting.
“For the last three weeks, we have pitched the ball really well,’’ said Danville manager Eric Coleman as three pitchers combined to hold the Aviators to four hits and two unearned runs.
Vinson took care of the timely hitting aspect for the Dans.
The left-handed hitting first baseman lined a two-out, RBI-single to center in the sixth inning to break the 0-0 tie between the Wabash River Division teams.
“Two-out hits are always big,’’ Vinson said. “Anytime you can get a two-out RBI it’s huge for your team and it sucks for other team.
“You just have to find a way to score that first run.’’
The Dans, who own a league-best 28-9 record in the Prospect League, added three more runs in the seventh inning on run-scoring hits by Drake Digorno, Kollyn All and a sacrifice fly by Trey Higgins III.
“It’s always tough to hit here at home, especially early on,’’ Vinson said. “I think the shadows play a key role in that and you saw that both teams struggle.
“We found it late and that’s all you need to win a game.’’
Danville scored three of its four runs off of the Lafayette bullpen on Tuesday, one night after scoring 10 times against the bullpen pitchers of the Aviators in a 17-4 triumph.
“Once we get into people’s bullpens, we think we can do some damage,’’ Coleman said. “We were fortunate enough tonight to do enough damage to get the victory.’’
The only runs that Danville surrender came as a result of two errors by its defense.
“We made a couple careless mistakes, but we will get that cleaned up,’’ Coleman said. “It’s part of development and getting them better at this level.
“We got a little sloppy, but we will come back here tomorrow, work on those things and hopefully, get better.’’
In the ninth inning, Vinson made one of better defensive plays for the Dans to preserve the 2-run victory.
Danville reliever Landon Tompkins, who got the save, gave up a single to Ethan Bedgood and walked Cade Fitzpatrick to open the final frame.
With runners on first and second with no outs, Lafayette had Justin Bogard attempt a sacrifice bunt but he popped it up and Vinson was right there to match the play.
“We had our bunt defense on and it was just a poor bunt,’’ Vinson said. “That was a big out in the inning.’’
Tompkins sealed the game with a strikeout of Eli Tenzca followed by a fly out to left by Zamaurion Hatcher.
Right-handed reliever Kevin Fee picked up the victory, going 3 innings in relief of starter Parker Carlson, who was limited to just 75 pitches on Tuesday night.
“We wanted him to throw no more than 80,’’ Coleman said. “And we wanted to extended Kevin. That’s the most he has thrown this summer.
“Both of them pitched well and gave us an opportunity to win.’’
Danville had a new first-base coach on Tuesday night as Jack Ellis, a rising junior from Campbell University, took over the duty from coach Josiah Hissong.
“I’m probably a better first-base coach than Josiah,’’ said Ellis, who did get one runner thrown out on the bases.
Danville is back at home this Friday against the Cape Catfish. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Helms done for the summer
Auburn infielder Wesley Helms was back in Danville on Tuesday night to return his uniform and say good bye to his teammates.
Helms, who has been out with a hamstring injury, will not be able to return this summer to the Danville Dans lineup.
“He did everything he could to try and get healthy, but it just didn’t work out,’’ Coleman said. “His has to get ready to compete this fall at Auburn.
“Coming back here tonight shows that he is a great kid. I wish him nothing but the best and I can’t wait to see what he does at Auburn.’’
