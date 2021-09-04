CHAMPAIGN — Football is a game of emotion, passion and energy.
Typically, the team that excels in those three areas is the one celebrating a victory at the end of the night.
On Friday at Tommy Stewart Field, the Danville Vikings seemingly were lacking in all three departments and it showed on the scoreboard as Champaign Centennial improved to 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference with a 13-6 triumph over the Vikings.
"It was simple. They played harder than we did,'' Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. "And when you play hard, good things are going to happen.''
Not even a 10-play, 52-yard scoring drive to open the second half could seemingly changed the attitudes of these Vikings, who pulled within 7-6 on a 2-yard run by JJ Miles.
"I felt that we had the energy advantage with that first drive of the second half,'' said Danville junior center Calvin Hempel. "You could see the results — we were able to punch the ball into the end zone.
"But instead of being fired up in a game that was 7-6, we acted like it was 30-6. It was our mentality. We are just as physical, just as fast and just as well-coached as Centennial — we just didn't come out and show it tonight.''
It also didn't help the Vikings (1-1) that senior lineman Semaj Taylor, a starter on both sides of the ball, was forced to leave the game with an apparent ankle injury.
His loss with about 18 minutes left in the contest was certainly noticeable.
"That's when you call on the next man up and they have to be ready to play,'' Forrest said. "The kids that we brought in for Taylor, all played last week, so it wasn't an all of the sudden type thing for them. They should have been prepared and ready to play.''
But the statistics tell a different story.
Centennial went from gaining 2.1 yards per rushing attempt with Taylor on the field, to 5.81 yards per attempt with his replacement at defensive tackle.
And offensively, Danville went from gaining 3.05 yards a rushing attempt with Taylor to just 2.71 without him.
"Semaj is a big person in general, but he is also a big part of our energy as he is always making plays,'' said Hempel as Taylor had just four tackles, but one of them was a first quarter sack of Centennial quarterback Brady Boatright.
"I just don't think we were ready to match up with them physically,'' Forrest said. "You still have to play hard. They just ran isolation and came right at us.
"You are either going to step up and stop it or you are going to be passing and take it.''
The Chargers seemingly sealed the victory with a 7-play, 44-yard drive in the third quarter — all seven plays for Centennial were rushing attempts.
"When you play hard, good things happen,'' Forrest said. "When you don't, you get ran over and that's what happened to us.
"They will learn from it.''
Forrest is also hoping that his Vikings learn a few other lessons from this week and this loss to the Chargers, who snapped a five-game losing skid against Danville.
"You play like you practice and we had a horrible one on Tuesday,'' Forrest said. "Hopefully, they learned that you can't take any days off, no matter who you are going to play.''
Hempel admitted that everyone had a bad practice on Tuesday.
"We were unfocused,'' he said, including himself. "No one was going 100 percent. I think we got into our heads too much.''
That showed on Danville's very first possession on Friday night.
The Vikings were backed up inside of their own 5-yard like after a near perfect punt by Centennial's Brandon Harvey.
On its first play, Danville running back Bryson Hinton was able to get out to the 8-yard line but he fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Centennial's Jalen Coleman.
"That is just paying attention to small things, being confident and playing hard,'' Forrest said. "We were not paying attention to the small details and that caused us to fumble.
"It was a simple play, a simple run that was going to gain us the 3 yards that we wanted but we didn't protect the football.''
Centennial turned that miscue into the game's first 7 points when Boatright found Braylon Peacock wide open in the flat for an easy 4-yard touchdown pass.
The Vikings had an opportunity right before halftime to turn a Chargers fumble inside of their 12-yard line into the game-tying score, but Centennial's defense kept Danville out of the end zone as Miles threw incomplete passes on third and fourth downs.
"We have to take every opportunity to learn from what we are going to see on film,'' Forrest said.
Danville, which had only 99 rushing yards after gaining 305 last week against Central, converted just one of its three trips inside the Centennial red zone.
"That's on the entire offensive line,'' said Hempel, the team's center. "We just simply missed too many blocks.''
