COVINGTON, Ind. — It is a season of change for the Covington High School football team this fall and not just because of the Covid-19 precautions that all teams are facing.
The Trojans graduated 16 seniors from last year’s squad, so this team will be young and inexperienced in some positions.
The head coach has also changed with Travis Brown stepping down and Tyler Campbell coming in to replace him.
Campbell has coaching experience in high school, college and the XFL and has taken the opportunity to learn at every level in which he worked.
Asked for a general overview of his plans for the team, Campbell said he wants to use speed and quickness on both sides of the ball while keeping the game plan simple enough that the inexperienced players will have no problems.
Defensively, the team will have continuity in defensive coordinator Scott Myers, whose “read and react” philosophy matches Campbell’s own thoughts.
“We want to put the best people where they can do us the most good and then attack the ball,” he explained. “We want to be up-tempo as much as possible.”
Campbell says he feels he can do that on both sides of the ball because he intends to play as many people as possible.
“We’re trying to develop as many players as we can so that we can stay fresh,” he said. “We already have about 16 starters, meaning only a few have to be two-way players. We want to have as many going one-way as possible.”
Looking at the defense more closely, Campbell says the line should be one of the strengths of the team.
“Two of the three are one-way players so they should stay fresh and on the outside our defensive ends are long and quick. Our front six should be solid.”
He continued, “Our linebackers are quick with sideline-to-sideline speed. Our defensive backs are athletic and that should help them overcome their inexperience.”
Turning to the offense, Campbell says the team will “pass more than is usual in the WRC” as the game plan will be inspired by Hal Mumme’s “air raid offense” – a style of play that spreads the field with multiple receivers.
“We have speed and athleticism and want to use it,” he stated. All good offenses start with a solid line and Campbell said that portion of his team is just that.
“This is a group we’re going to lean on this year,” he explained. “They are the most experience part of the team and offensive line coach Doug Hunter has them doing some unique things in pass protection.” Running backs and ends will see the ball often for the Trojans this fall as Campbell wants to spread the ball around as much as possible.
“All five skill guys should be able to use their speed,” he explained. “And then the quarterback is a bonus.”
Special teams will get attention under Campbell, but not as much as at some schools.
“We find, looking at the numbers, that between 19-20 percent of the game is special teams,” he stated. “We’re going to work on them, but we’re not going to spend a lot of time on them. We’ve got other areas that need work more right now.”
Overall, in describing special teams, Campbell says he has a kicker, a punter and a group of returners “who can hold onto the ball.”
Asked if he had anything that he wanted the fans to know about the upcoming season, Campbell reiterated an earlier point.
“It’s important to get as many players on the field as we can throughout the game,” he said. “People should expect us to do that as much as possible to stay fresh and be able to attack.”
