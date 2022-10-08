Danville logo

PREP FOOTBALL

At Ned Whitesell Field

Danville 41, Champaign Central 6

Central `0 `6 `0 `0 `— `6

Danville `0 `27 `14 `0 `— `41

Second quarter

Danville — Kaden Young 10-yard pass from Bryson Perez-Hinton (Braiden Wilson kick), 9:55.

Danville — Tommy Harris Jr. 36-yard run (kick blocked), 8:04.

Central — Ronald Baker 95-yard interception return (pass failed), 7:49.

Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 7-yard run (Wilson kick), 1:14.

Danville — Harris 27-yard run (Wilson kick), 0:02.

Third quarter

Danville — Shaw 16-yard pass from Perez-Hinton (Wilson kick), 8:11.

Danville — JaVaughn Robinson 1-yard pass from Perez-Hinton (Wilson kick), 3:14.

Team statistics

 `Central `Danville

First downs `9 `16

Rushes-yards `34-8 `37-213

Passing yards `100 `45

Comp-Att-Int `5-24-4 `7-12-2

Total offense `108 `258

Kickoff returns `6-151 `0-0

Punt returns `1-0 `0-0

Interception returns `3-15 `4-156

Fumble returns `1-0 `0-0

Punts-Avg. `1-43.0 `1-31.0

Fumbles-lost `2-0 `5-1

Penalties-yards `6-35 `12-115

Time of possession `24:05 `23:55

Individual statistics

Rushing — Central: Kentrell James 13-17, Ronald Baker 11-14, K.J. Phillips 7-10, George Rouse 1-(-3) TEAM 2-(-24). Danville: Tommy Harris Jr. 12-116, Phillip Shaw IV 9-52, Ja'Vaughn Robinson 8-44, T.J. Lee 4-18, Bryson Perez-Hinton 2-(-2), Matthew Thomas 0-4, TEAM 2-(-19).

Passing — Central: Rouse 5-23-4 100 yards. TEAM 0-1-0. Danville: Perez-Hinton7-10-1 45 yards. J.Robinson 0-2-1.

Receiving — Central: Derrick Cooper 2-42, Phillips 1-50, Baker 1-6, Mekhi Christmon 1-2. Danville: Shaw 2-19, Young 1-10, Thomas 1-7, Tevyn Henderson 1-5, Lee 1-3, J.Robinson 1-1.

Kickoff returns — Central: Baker 5-149, Michael Donnelley 1-2. 

Punt returns — Central: Donnelley 1-0.

Interception returns — Central: Christmon 2-0, P.J. Bwandundu 1-15. Danville: Henderson 3-114, Lee 1-37.

Fumble returns — Central: Quahaven Burke 1-0

Punting — Central: Jackson LaFavire 1 punt, 43 yards, 43.0 average. Danville: Shaw 1 punt, 31 yards, 31.0 average.

Missed field goals — Danville: Braiden Wilson 32 yards (wide right).

