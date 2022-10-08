PREP FOOTBALL
At Ned Whitesell Field
Danville 41, Champaign Central 6
Central `0 `6 `0 `0 `— `6
Danville `0 `27 `14 `0 `— `41
Second quarter
Danville — Kaden Young 10-yard pass from Bryson Perez-Hinton (Braiden Wilson kick), 9:55.
Danville — Tommy Harris Jr. 36-yard run (kick blocked), 8:04.
Central — Ronald Baker 95-yard interception return (pass failed), 7:49.
Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 7-yard run (Wilson kick), 1:14.
Danville — Harris 27-yard run (Wilson kick), 0:02.
Third quarter
Danville — Shaw 16-yard pass from Perez-Hinton (Wilson kick), 8:11.
Danville — JaVaughn Robinson 1-yard pass from Perez-Hinton (Wilson kick), 3:14.
Team statistics
`Central `Danville
First downs `9 `16
Rushes-yards `34-8 `37-213
Passing yards `100 `45
Comp-Att-Int `5-24-4 `7-12-2
Total offense `108 `258
Kickoff returns `6-151 `0-0
Punt returns `1-0 `0-0
Interception returns `3-15 `4-156
Fumble returns `1-0 `0-0
Punts-Avg. `1-43.0 `1-31.0
Fumbles-lost `2-0 `5-1
Penalties-yards `6-35 `12-115
Time of possession `24:05 `23:55
Individual statistics
Rushing — Central: Kentrell James 13-17, Ronald Baker 11-14, K.J. Phillips 7-10, George Rouse 1-(-3) TEAM 2-(-24). Danville: Tommy Harris Jr. 12-116, Phillip Shaw IV 9-52, Ja'Vaughn Robinson 8-44, T.J. Lee 4-18, Bryson Perez-Hinton 2-(-2), Matthew Thomas 0-4, TEAM 2-(-19).
Passing — Central: Rouse 5-23-4 100 yards. TEAM 0-1-0. Danville: Perez-Hinton7-10-1 45 yards. J.Robinson 0-2-1.
Receiving — Central: Derrick Cooper 2-42, Phillips 1-50, Baker 1-6, Mekhi Christmon 1-2. Danville: Shaw 2-19, Young 1-10, Thomas 1-7, Tevyn Henderson 1-5, Lee 1-3, J.Robinson 1-1.
Kickoff returns — Central: Baker 5-149, Michael Donnelley 1-2.
Punt returns — Central: Donnelley 1-0.
Interception returns — Central: Christmon 2-0, P.J. Bwandundu 1-15. Danville: Henderson 3-114, Lee 1-37.
Fumble returns — Central: Quahaven Burke 1-0
Punting — Central: Jackson LaFavire 1 punt, 43 yards, 43.0 average. Danville: Shaw 1 punt, 31 yards, 31.0 average.
Missed field goals — Danville: Braiden Wilson 32 yards (wide right).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.