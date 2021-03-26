Champaign Centennial Chargers at Danville Vikings
Where — Ned Whitesell Field, Danville
When — 1 p.m. today.
Records — Champaign Centennial 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
Rankings — neither team is rated.
On the air — WDAN-AM 1490
Last year’s result — Danville defeated Champaign Centennial 46-0
Last week’s results — Champaign Centennial defeated Peoria Manual 6-2. Danville defeated Champaign Central 30-12.
Next week’s game — Danville will host Urbana next Saturday. Champaign Centennial hosts Champaign Central.
Danville statistical leaders
Rushing — Danville: Eric Turner 20 carries, 125 yards, 2 touchdowns. T.J. Lee 8-79, 3 TDs, JaMarion Clark 9-38.
Passing — Danville: Turner 4 completions, 13 attempts, 1 interception, 62 yards, 1 touchdowns.
Receiving — Danville: Larvell Watkins 2 receptions, 47 yards, 1 touchdown. Matthew Thomas 2-15.
Tackles — Danville: Clark 8, Joey Irons 8, Caleb Robinson 8, Turner 5, Matthew McQuown 5, Thomas 5, Randy Westley 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.