Cecil College Seahawks logo

Cecil College

Location — North East, Md.

Nickname — Seahawks

Record — 26-2

Seeded — No. 6

First-round opponent — Southern Arkansas University Tech, 11 a.m., Wednesday

Tournament history — 12th appearance, 18-17 tournament record, 2006 National Tournament

Coach — Ed Durham

Roster — G Kejuan Frager, 5-10, sophomore. G Dominick Carrington, 5-8, freshman. G Darell Johnson, 6-5, sophomore. F Khalid Gates, 6-5, sophomore. F Joshua Thomas, 6-7, sophomore. Perren Gyan, 6-3, sophomore. G Markee Johnson, 6-2, sophomore. G Hassan Cortin, 6-1, sophomore. F Jacob Valeus, 6-5, freshman. F Marlon Lewis, 6-5, freshman. F Jordon Jones, 6-5, freshman. G N’Fari Benjamin, 6-0, freshman. F Mikhail Falko, 6-5, freshman.

Scoring leaders — Khalid Gates 15.2, Darell Johnson 14.4, Hassan Corbin 11.8, Dominick Carrington 10.2

Rebounding leaders — Khalid Gates 7.5, Darell Johnson 7.3, Hassan Corbin 5.9, Jacob Valeus 4.7, Justin Cohen 4.5, Perren Gyan 4.5, Joshua Thomas 4.2.

Assist leaders — Kejuan Frager 3.7, Darrell Johnson 3.3, Dominick Carrington 3.0, Perren Gyan 2.3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you