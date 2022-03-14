Cecil College
Location — North East, Md.
Nickname — Seahawks
Record — 26-2
Seeded — No. 6
First-round opponent — Southern Arkansas University Tech, 11 a.m., Wednesday
Tournament history — 12th appearance, 18-17 tournament record, 2006 National Tournament
Coach — Ed Durham
Roster — G Kejuan Frager, 5-10, sophomore. G Dominick Carrington, 5-8, freshman. G Darell Johnson, 6-5, sophomore. F Khalid Gates, 6-5, sophomore. F Joshua Thomas, 6-7, sophomore. Perren Gyan, 6-3, sophomore. G Markee Johnson, 6-2, sophomore. G Hassan Cortin, 6-1, sophomore. F Jacob Valeus, 6-5, freshman. F Marlon Lewis, 6-5, freshman. F Jordon Jones, 6-5, freshman. G N’Fari Benjamin, 6-0, freshman. F Mikhail Falko, 6-5, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Khalid Gates 15.2, Darell Johnson 14.4, Hassan Corbin 11.8, Dominick Carrington 10.2
Rebounding leaders — Khalid Gates 7.5, Darell Johnson 7.3, Hassan Corbin 5.9, Jacob Valeus 4.7, Justin Cohen 4.5, Perren Gyan 4.5, Joshua Thomas 4.2.
Assist leaders — Kejuan Frager 3.7, Darrell Johnson 3.3, Dominick Carrington 3.0, Perren Gyan 2.3.
