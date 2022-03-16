DANVILLE — Cecil College led wire-to-wire as the Seahawks advanced into the quarterfinals with an 83-71 victory over Southern Arkansas University Tech at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Cecil, which improved to 27-2, was led in scoring by Dominick Carrington with 21 points including five key 3-pointers.
The Seahawks also had Khalid Gates (19) and Darell Johnson (13) in double figures. Gates also had a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Rockets, who had their 12-game winning streak snapped, fall to 19-11 on the season. SAU Tech had four players in double figures with Kon Chol leading the way with 13, followed by Treyon Johnson with 12, while Allen Taylor and Adrian Curry each added 11 in the losing effort.
