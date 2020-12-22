CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green and defensive end Owen Carney, Jr., was named to the All-Big Ten teams on Tuesday,
Green was named to the first team and was the third-highest rated guard in the country this season. He has started 33 straight games and even played three games at center when Doug Kramer was sidelines
Carney had five sacks, which was third in the Big Ten, along with three sacks in a game. He also had 28 tackles with seven of them for a loss.
