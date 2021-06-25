Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.