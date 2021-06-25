The Indiana Pacers are going back to the future with their head basketball coach, bringing back Rick Carlisle for a second stint with the organization, the team confirmed Thursday.
Carlisle, 61, brings championship pedigree to the post, having led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA title in 2011. He resigned from the Mavericks last week after leading the franchise to nine NBA playoff appearances in 13 seasons.
According to ESPN, Carlisle and the Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract.
“Rick is a proven winner with a championship and will be a Hall of Fame coach,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a team release. “He has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to build something with sustainable success. He has great respect for our franchise and our fans from his previous times here. We are very happy to welcome him back to Indiana.”
After serving as Larry Bird’s top assistant with the Pacers, Carlisle returned to take over as head coach at Indiana from 2003-07. In Carlisle’s first season as head coach, the Pacers went 61-21 and reached the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Detroit Pistons.
Overall, Carlisle went 171-147 in four seasons with the Pacers. After Indiana went 35-47 and missed the playoffs in Carlisle’s final year, he was offered a promotion to the front office but turned it down and resigned as coach.
Overall, Carlisle’s career record is 836-689 in 19 seasons as a head coach with the Detroit Pistons, Pacers and Mavericks. He was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2002 with Detroit and was a head coach in the 2004 All-Star Game during his second season with Indiana.
Carlisle’s teams have a total of 14 playoff appearances, and he has an overall postseason record of 63-70.
“My sincere thanks to Herb Simon, Kevin Pritchard and the entire Pacers organization for the opportunity to come back to basketball’s heartland,” Carlisle said. “My wife, Donna, daughter, Abby, and I are truly grateful.”
Bird remains a senior advisor with the Pacers to owner Herb Simon. Indiana began the coaching search process earlier this week, with Pritchard interviewing former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, former Denver Nuggets coach Brian Shaw and former Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford.
But apparently, the chance to bring in Carlisle was too enticing for the Pacers to pass up. The Pacers will go with a more experienced voice after Nate Bjorkgren went 34-38 and was fired after one season. Bjorkgren was a career NBA assistant with no head coaching experience when he took the job in 2020-21 and had issues connecting with players.
Injuries have plagued the Pacers in each of the past three seasons, but there is a strong foundation to build upon, led by versatile All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis. Center Myles Turner, combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, swingman Caris LeVert and scoring forward T.J. Warren are other talented pieces that could contribute going forward or be used in trades to bolster the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.