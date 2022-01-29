DANVILLE — Junior guard Jonathan Ireland has basically been a non-factor for the Danville Vikings during its 7-game losing streak.
The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter had only scored 22 points and made only six 3-pointers during his team's struggles since an overtime victory against the Urbana Tigers on Dec. 17, 2021. Ireland had even lost his starting role for the Vikings.
But on Friday night, Ireland returned to the starting lineup for Danville and he had a career night with 32 points and a possible school record nine 3-pointers — it is definitely the most for the Vikings in the past 20 seasons.
"Johnny stepped up. He has had a good week or practice, more aggressive to where it carried over to the game,'' Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. "That's the type of game that I've expected from Johnny the whole year, because that is what he is capable of doing for this team.
"Give him credit. He stuck with it. I put him back in the starting lineup tonight and he responded very well.''
Unfortunately, Ireland's individual accomplishment did equate for a victory for the Vikings.
Peoria Manual shot a remarkable 53 percent, including making 10-of-12 shots in the fourth quarter, as the Rams raced out of Danville with a 80-73 triumph in the Big 12 Conference contest.
"It's all on the defense,'' Robinson said. "We gave up 80 points and we are not going to beat anyone giving up 80 points. Defense is effort and we are not giving enough effort.
"No matter what style of defense we are playing — man or zone — we are not giving the kind of effort that it takes to win.''
Not only is the 80 points a season-best for Manual, which improves to 9-9 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12, but it's only the fifth time this season that Danville, which falls to 6-10 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12, has even given up more than 70. Not surprisingly, the Vikings are now 1-4 in those games with their lone win coming in the season-opening 83-78 triumph over Belleville Althoff.
"Our motto is outwork everyone and we are not outworking anyone when we give up 80 points,'' Robinson said. "That's why we are coming up short in these games. Once we get back to that style of play, we will be alright.''
So, what was different for Ireland on Friday night.
"I was hitting in warmups and it translated to the game,'' he said. "I knew playing Manual was going to be a tough game. I just wanted to try and get us a lead.''
Even with Ireland scoring a team-high 14 points in the first half, the Vikings still found themselves trailing the Rams 37-31.
But, that's when Ireland really turned up his shooting barrage. He made his final six 3-pointers in the second half as Danville took a 50-46 with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter on Ireland's fourth 3-pointer in the third quarter.
"I just wanted to keep shooting. I felt like it was automatic,'' Ireland said. "It felt like it was going in every time, and it did except for one time in the second quarter.''
Manual, which closed the third quarter with a 56-52 lead thanks to a 10-2 run, wasn't going to let Ireland continue getting open looks in the fourth quarter. The Rams started denying him the ball in the game's final eight minutes, holding him to just two more 3-pointers.
Additionally, Danville's defense didn't have an answer for Manual's 6-foot-7 forward Idius Robertson, who scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to go along with 28 points from Gerron Tapps.
"Our defense really seemed to slow down in the second half,'' said Ireland as the Rams shot 63 percent after halftime. "They were a good all-around team that was hard to guard.''
The Vikings could match that hot shooting by the Rams because Danville made just 10-of-29 inside the 3-point arc including missing about 10 shots from point-blank range.
"Those are the minuscule things that we try to get them to pay attention to,'' Robinson said. "We don't have room for error and the biggest difference in this game were those layups.
"We did a terrible job of finishing. We had golden opportunities, but we just didn't finish.''
Robinson noted that Danville practices every day finishing at the rim off of 2 feet and going strong.
"We just left too many shots right at the rim,'' he said. "And they didn't.''
Ireland, who admitted that even he missed a layup in the first quarter, said the Vikings didn't play through the contact in a physical game.
Could that have been because the Vikings haven't won in six weeks or 42 days?
"We have been starting off hot and then we just fall off at the end,'' he said. "I think it's because we want to win too much. We get tired and we just fall off at the end of the game.''
Danville will look to end it's losing streak today when it travels to play Urbana in a non-conference game. The JV game is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the varsity tentatively set for 2:30 p.m.
Back on Dec. 17, the Vikings defeated the Tigers 73-71 on a game-winning basket by Martez Rhodes.
"We have four games in four days, so hopefully, we will continue to get better over this stretch,'' said Robinson, noting that Danville will play Chicago Longwood on Sunday and then at Rantoul on Monday.
In Friday's junior-varsity contest, Manual defeated Danville 51-37.
The Vikings were led in scoring by Corey Moore with 14, while Persiris Mennenfield chipped in with 13.
