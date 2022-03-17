DANVILLE — South Suburban's Camron Donathan got a little pep talk from his coaches at halftime of Wednesday's quarterfinal game against Lakeland College.
Donathan was struggling to get the ball in the basket, the 6-foot-3 guard was 3-of-11 from the field as the Bulldogs held a 35-32 lead over the Lakers.
"We challenged him at halftime,'' said South Suburban coach John Pigatti. "He wasn't playing great, but he was being aggressive. We wanted him to stay aggressive.
"He is playing with all his heart and soul. He is injured but he is still playing hard — I give him a lot of credit.
Pigatti decided to opened the second half by running a play for Donathan.
The sophomore responded with the first of his nine second-half baskets as he scored a game 28 points in the Bulldogs 82-63 victory over the Lakers.
"The coaches just reminded me that first half wasn't me,'' Donathan said. "I just had to keep my mind right in the second half.''
While the success to start the second half help Donathan, the real momentum changer for him and his South Suburban team came during a 12-0 run when Donathan took a charging foul.
"That really got me going,'' said Donathan, who is a former NCAA Division I football recruit at Wyoming. "It's little things like that which lead to bigger things.
"Every day in practice, we do a loose ball/charge drill in practice. I was ready for it and I took it.''
Pigatti pointed out that Nnesomachi Nnebedum, a sophomore, also took a charge during that run for the Bulldogs.
"They had made a couple of baskets to cut into our lead and we had Camron and Ness (Nnebedum) take those charges,'' Pigatti said. "Defense creates offense and it also creates a good mentality.''
With the victory, South Suburban (31-0) advances into NJCAA Division II National Tournament semifinals.
"This means a lot,'' said freshman guard Demarco Minor, who finished with 22 points for the Bulldogs. "We put in a lot of work this year to get to this point and now, it's paying off. We just have to keep doing what we do.''
Joining Donathan and Minor in double figures for South Suburban were Nnbedum with 15 and Damontae Taylor with 14 points.
Lakeland College, which fell to 24-2 with the loss, had two players post double-doubles with sophomore Kyle Jackson and freshman Noah Berry each finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Leading the Lakers in scoring was freshman Chaze Harris with 16 points, while sophomore Datrey Long came off the bench to score 12.
