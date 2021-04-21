DANVILLE — Big-time players are supposed to make big-time plays.
When Iowa Lakes needed a basket in the final minute of Wednesday's opening-round game of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament against North Central Missouri, the Lakers turned to a pair of former state champions in high school.
Freshman guard Caleb Johnson drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing off a pass from sophomore Xravier Jones with 39.5 seconds left that helped Iowa Lakes claim a 79-72 victory.
"It was just a big-time play made by a big-time player,'' said Iowa Lakes coach Troy Larson. "The kid is tough and skilled. He is a winner. He won a state championship in high school. Xravier Jones is the same deal, the kid that threw him the pass. Two really good players making a big-time play.''
Johnson's shot gave the Lakers (19-7) a 77-72 lead and Ryan Hall sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left.
North Central Missouri (17-7) trailed by as much as 12 points in the second half before sophomore Atavian Butler scored 10 of his game-high 18 points during a 22-12 run for the Pirates that pulled them within 72-70 on a basket by Butler with 1:54 left.
"Our guys have fought all year,'' said North Central Missouri coach Jeremy Esry, who described Butler as a winner. "He does so many things for us. He wants the ball in his hands at the end of games and usually good things happen.
"We lean on him a bunch.''
Butler's performance wasn't quite enough to offset the inside dominance of a trio of post players for the Lakers.
Sophomore Kevin Cook, along with freshmen Jonathan Oden and Joseph Owens coming off the bench, combined for 32 points and 18 rebounds.
"That is one of our strengths this year. We have great bench play,'' Larson said. "I thought our two young bigs (Oden and Owens) both played really well and did a nice job in Cook's absence.''
Cook only played 18 minutes because of foul trouble as he scored 15 points and had eight rebounds as Iowa Lakes had 18 offensive rebounds leading to 12 second-chance points.
"They killed us on the offensive glass,'' Esry said. "I thought they were tougher than us all game.''
Iowa Lakes had four players finish in double figures. Jones led the way with 17, followed by Cook's 15, Johnson had 14 and Oden had 10.
After Butler's game-high 18, North Central Missouri got 14 from Mack Anderson off the bench and Jeramy Shaw contributed 10 in the losing effort.
Up next for Iowa Lakes is a quarterfinal contest tonight against Henry Ford.
