CHAMPAIGN — Thousands upon thousands of kicks prepared Danville’s Caleb Griffin for Saturday’s Illinois game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
When given the chance, as Illinois kicker James McCourt is sidelined for two weeks because of COVID-19 contact tracing, Griffin was 3-for-3 on extra points and the sophomore also made a 28-yard field goal late in the second quarter of the 31-24 loss for the Fighting Illini
“I’ve been waiting for a long time,’’ said Griffin, who knew it had been 893 days since he last game as a Danville High athlete. “That is ridiculous for me. Snapchat just reminded me that three years ago (Wednesday) was our last football game my senior year.
“All of that time, not being in games, just watching games, it was a big change for me after playing as much as three games a week in high school.’’
Griffin, who earned 15 varsity letters at Danville High, admitted that he didn’t think his first game with Illinois would come in a nearly empty Memorial Stadium, but that it really didn’t faze him.
“Obviously, everything about 2020 is a different,’’ Griffin said. “But, I probably have more kicks on this field with no fans than anyone, ever. I have been coming here and kicking in the summer since my sophomore year of high school. Every chance I got, I would come 30 minutes and kick in the stadium with my dad (Chris Griffin) or my friends.
“Honestly, I was excited for my first opportunity to be with some fans, but then I probably would have been more nervous. I got out there and it was just like kicking with my dad. It felt good.’’
Despite the fan limitations on Saturday, Griffin said that his dad and his mother, Erin, were there along with his sister, Kedzie, and his uncle, Tim Griffin.
“My mom had other plans, but I called him when I found out on Thursday night and I told her that I had a ticket for her,’’ Griffin said. “She had to be here for that moment.’’
Especially since, Griffin has basically been a spectator for his first 26 games in a uniform for the Fighting Illini.
“After my sophomore season, my lock screen on my phone was 25. That was the amount games that I’ve been here for,’’ Griffin said. “So when I found out on Thursday, I went back to figure out how long it had been since I had any type of competition.’’
The last game for Griffin was an 8-4 loss for the Danville baseball team against Moline in the IHSA Class 4A regional tournament at Danville Stadium on May 22, 2018.
While that is the last time that Griffin faced an opposing team, it really isn’t the last time that he competed.
“He has been competing daily,’’ said Illinois coach Lovie Smith, talking about the competition between Griffin and McCourt for the starting kicker position. “So, it was not like a big shock when he went in there on Saturday. He prepares that way. Caleb is deeply involved and locked in, tuned in, to what is going on. The confidence level in him is really high.
“He waited patiently for his opportunity. We need him to step up now and kick until James is ready to go. I thought he did a good job on Saturday and he will be ready if we call upon him this week.’’
Griffin’s plans were to be the starting kicker for Illinois last season as he and McCourt battled for the position during training camp.
“I didn’t perform and he performed,’’ said Griffin. “I had to do a different role. I had to be there to help him and I had to be there to help (punter) Blake (Hayes).
“I feel like I’ve been an intern for the last two years.’’
And not as an intern kicker, but more so as a coaching intern.
“Anyone that knows me, they know that I will probably get into coaching after this,’’ Griffin said. “The last two years, I’ve been helping out on the special teams. Doing whatever I can with the scout teams.’’
Remember, Griffin actually played wide receiver at times for the Danville football team, finishing his high school career with four receptions, but he was 0-for-1 passing.
So, could we see a potential fake field goal?
Griffin said he was just going to concentrate on kicking, and one of his biggest fans has been McCourt.
“He was the first person to text me when we got back from meetings last Thursday,’’ Griffin said. “He told me to ‘be confident and show everyone your potential. You’ve got it.’
“He text me against on game day and then during the game. It shows we have more of a relationship than just two guys battling for a position.’’
