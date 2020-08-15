CHAMPAIGN — Danville's Caleb Griffin wasn't surprised when the Big Ten Conference announced it had decided to postpone all fall sports.
But the third-year sophomore kicker admitted that he was a little bit confused and disappointed.
"Uncertainty is tough,'' said Griffin, when reached on Friday night. "We don't know what they are going to do, because no one sounds real confident with a plan for the spring and we don't know when that will happen. And if we don't have a season, what happens with eligibility? If we would get an extra year of eligibility, that would mean that I could in college for 6 years.
"There is a lot of things that need to get figured out.''
Griffin, like many other Big Ten athletes, actually felt that Illinois was doing everything right during the start of camp.
"Before we started training camp, we were getting tested once a week and we got our results back in a day,'' Griffin said. "Once training camp started, we were getting tested five days a week, every weekday, and we got those results back that night.
"We actually felt safer being involved with football than going home and not having a season. It's hard to contract the virus when you all together, all of the time and getting tested daily.''
While Griffin still has three years of eligibility left, there are a number of his teammates that were entering their final season. For some of them, this decision is going to have an effect on their possible professional aspirations.
"There were definitely some guys on the team that were upset,'' Griffin said. "Every one that plays college football has a dream of playing in the NFL. Even in my position group (kickers and punters) we have guys that had plans of working out and getting ready for the NFL Combine or whatever it took to get on an NFL roster.
"Now, what is the process going to be like for them? We might be playing our season when the NFL Draft is supposed to happen.''
But, that wasn't the only reason that the Fighting Illini were upset with Tuesday's announcement.
"We are a senior-driven team this year and there are a lot of guys that have been waiting for this opportunity to put this team together on the field,'' Griffin said. "Getting to play Ohio State in the opener was something that a lot of guys were looking forward to start the year.''
Why was that?
"There were a lot of guys that started the last time we played Ohio State and got demolished,'' said Griffin referring to a 52-14 win for the Buckeyes on Nov. 18, 2017. "They saw this as a chance to show every one in the Big Ten and around the country, how much we have improved.''
Now, the status of college football at Illinois and around the Big Ten Conference is in limbo.
"What's confusing is that the Big Ten Presidents say that we cannot play football this fall, but 40,000 students can come back to the school,'' Griffin said. "And then we see other conferences that are continuing with their plans to play this fall.
"That just leaves a lot of unanswered questions for us.''
Griffin has put himself into a position to not only ask those questions, but hopefully get the answers for his teammates and other student-athletes on the Illinois campus.
On Friday, it was announced that Griffin has been named the vice president of Illinois Student-Athlete Advisory Council.
"We meet once a month and it's a place were student-athletes for each team get an opportunity to talk what is happening with the school and what is going on with athletics,'' Griffin said. "We are the liaisons between the team and the administration. I really enjoyed my first year and I was asked to apply to be the vice president, which typically leads to being the president the next year.''
Not only is the coronavirus pandemic a major concern for the Student-Athlete Advisory Council, right now, but the group is also focused on social justice movement.
"I thought we did a good job of using our voices,'' Griffin said. "As a group, we wanted to make sure that everyone felt that they were welcomed, and we wanted they to feel as one within the Illini Family.''
With football postponed or cancelled, depending on what the Big Ten decides to do, Griffin is going to focus on his classes — all of which are online this semester.
"I hope that we get to play in the spring, rather than not play and get an extra year of eligibility,'' Griffin said. "Honestly, I thought the spring was the best option from the beginning. I thought we would have a better handle on the virus and it would allow us to play under 'more normal' circumstances.
"But trying to play two football seasons in a calendar year is also kind of scary.''
