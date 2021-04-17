CHAMPAIGN — When Bret Bielema’s first Illinois football team takes the field for Monday’s Orange and Blue Spring Game at Memorial Stadium, Danville’s Caleb Griffin will be one of the more unique stories surrounding the Illini.
Griffin has been the backup kicker the past two seasons for the Fighting Illini, making five extra points and one field goal last fall, but this spring he has added a new role — wide receiver.
“Coach B (Bielema) came up to me while we were stretching one day and told me to go with the receivers today,’’ said Griffin. “From then on, I’ve been a receiver and it’s been going pretty well. I enjoy it.’’
But, how did Bielema come up with the idea of using Griffin as a wide receiver?
Well, it started with Griffin’s competitive nature. Something that he has always had.
“I go into every workout thinking I need to win this rep,’’ he said. “When I played basketball with Kendle (Moore) from seventh grade on, we pushed each other in every practice. He is the fastest kid that I’ve seen and I’m trying to run next to him. I’m actually trying to beat him. That’s how I’ve always been.’’
Griffin said he did the same thing when Illinois opened spring workouts in January.
“We started doing these workouts and my man does every drill with no effort, he is flying through,’’ said Bielema. “In our workout competition, he went head to head with (backup quarterback) Deuce (Spann) and lets say the victory margin was very lopsided and it wasn’t in Deuce’s favor.
“I was watching in all these drills. Everyone is sweating, hands over their head, mouth breathing, trying to get air into their lungs, and Caleb is just walking around like he was handling it.’’
After that, Bielema still had one question left to be answered.
“One day around the facility, (Bielema) was asking everyone he saw, can Caleb catch?, can Caleb catch?” Griffin said. “Coach, I’m an athlete. I can catch the ball. That’s not the issue.
“He told me to film it, that he needed to see it.’’
So with the help of his teammates, Griffin got some video to show Bielema.
“I had Griffin (Moore) record me running a few routes and Isaiah (Williams) was throwing me the ball,’’ Griffin said. “It was just some backyard stuff like we have been doing our whole lives.’’
Actually, Griffin could have pulled up some of his old films at Danville High School, where he was awarded 15 varsity letters.
In addition to his kicking duties with the Vikings, Griffin had four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown during his junior and senior seasons.
But, why did Griffin, who was the primary punt returner against Iowa last season, add wide receiver to his collegiate resumé.
“It’s just being an athlete,’’ he said. “I grew up playing four sports. I had opportunities to specialize and stick to just soccer or something like that, but I always wanted to be a team guy and do whatever I could to help my school.
And honestly, Griffin has only played in four games during his three seasons at Illinois — quite the contrast from his high school days when he would play three soccer games and one football game in one week.
Monday’s Orange and Blue Spring Game is set for 7 p.m. All tickets for the game have been distributed, but the contest can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
At halftime, the Illinois men’s basketball team will be honored and their Big Ten Tournament championship banner will be unveiled.
