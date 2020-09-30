DANVILLE — Moving to a new town and changing schools has never been easy. Now, try doing it during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
That's what Danville's Cabot McLaughlin is dealing with this fall as he comes to Vermilion County from Sterling.
Helping him in his transition has been his involvement on the Danville High golf team.
"It was kind of awkward on my first day,'' said McLaughlin. "I'm not a real big talker and I don't really open up right away. But, these guys started talking with me and I've been able to open up to them.''
That has been extremely important considering that Danville High has been solely virtual learning this fall.
"Unfortunately, virtual learning isn't helping me make new friends of new connections here,'' McLaughlin admitted. "But, the golf team is helping me learn about Danville and I think I'm going to love it here.''
On Tuesday afternoon, McLaughlin had his best day ever as a high school golfer as his 10-over 46 earned him medalist honors in a dual with Westville at Turtle Run.
"I felt really good about how I played today,'' said McLaughlin, whose previous best this year was a 51 and his career best had been a 49. "The biggest difference was my attitude. I just kept my head up today, even when I made a mistake.
"I just focused myself to keep going and moving onto the next shot or the next hole.''
And how many mistakes did you make on Tuesday?
"There were a couple of shots that I would have liked to change, but looking at the overall round, it was a great day and I was blessed,'' he said.
McLaughlin wasn't the only Viking to shoot his personal best on Tuesday. Ryan Jaruseski (49) and Zach Spencer (51) also shot season-best rounds in Danville's final dual meet of the season.
Those three along with Ben Omark's 53 helped the Vikings secure a 13-shot victory (199-212) over the Westville Tigers.
"That is nine shots better than our best score of this year,'' said Danville coach Brett Springer. "It's a good sign that they played so well in their last dual of the season.''
Springer hopes their improvement this year will inspire them to continue to work on their games during the off-season as Danville doesn't have a senior on it's nine-man team.
"Golf is a sport that you can get out and play in these current conditions,'' said Springer referring to the COVID-19 Pandemic. "There is no limitations on playing golf. I hope they keep working at this year as long as the weather holds up and then again next spring and summer.
"The goal is to keep improving with every round.''
Westville coach Dustin Simpson admitted that Tuesday's round was less than ideal for the Tigers, who fell to 7-14 on the season.
"We didn't shoot as well as we can,'' he said. "We can grow from this. We need to find things that we did well and build on that for Thursday's conference meet at Harrison Park.''
Kenny Clarkston and Noah Crose shared team honors for Westville with rounds of 52, while Ty Williamson had a 53 and Jack Duensing contributed a 55.
Up next for the Tigers is the Vermilion Valley Conference meet on Thursday, followed by the IHSA Class 1A regional next Tuesday at the Danville Country Club.
"Our goal is to be one of the top two teams in the regional tournament so that we can move onto the sectional tournament,'' said Simpson.
Danville's next competition will be the IHSA Class 2A regional next Tuesday at the Weibring Golf Course in Normal.
