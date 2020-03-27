CHAMPAIGN — In a normal spring semester at the University of Illinois, Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini football team would be going through workouts for spring practice in preparation for the annual spring game sometime next month.
Well, this year has proven to be anything but normal, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic that has virtually shut the entire country down and has shuttered the sports landscape as a result.
Smith, who is still conducting meetings with his team as if nothing has changed, spoke with the media via teleconference on Friday. This format is the new norm of staying in contact with Illinois coaches and student athletes, at least for the time being, as the nation comes to grips with this pandemic and putting the pieces back together once things get back to normal.
“We’re scattered all over the country, and while this week we would have been begun spring practice, we are adapting to things as they are, because this (COVID-19) is far more important at the moment,” Smith said about how his team is dealing with the situation.
Smith has been able to connect via conference call with his team, a means of staying connected to them. Although they cannot physically be on campus right now, there are other ways that the Illinois players can stay in shape during their time away.
Smith can connect with the team for eight hours a week, so he breaks that down into two-hour segments four times a week. That gives him an opportunity to meet with specific groups, or the entire team.
“Our facility is closed right now, and we know we’re not coming back for the rest of the semester. When we do, we’ll evaluate the guys and go from there. Our staff will continue to monitor the progress of the players via video, as they have done up to this point,” Smith added when asked about what players are doing to stay in shape since they don’t have their new practice facility to train in.
Normally, spring practice is a time when the coaching staff can evaluate younger players for the upcoming season, but that simply is not an option this year. The situation was eased a bit by the extra bowl practices, meaning that the team has only been about ten weeks removed from any type of activity.
Recruiting also takes a hit during this time, as the staff are not able to talk to recruits in person, nor be able to bring them on campus for visits during practice. Still, they must adjust to the surroundings as they are.
“Everyone is in the same situation, and while we do have needs at certain positions, if it comes down to us still looking once the summer conditioning period begins, then we will deal with it at that time,” Smith said about how recruiting has been affected during these uncertain times.
Strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez, who rejoined the Illinois staff at the beginning of the 2019 season, has also been monitoring the progress of the players, and although he cannot work with them face-to-face, they are finding other ways of staying accountable.
“We knew that this was a possibility once we finished with our winter conditioning program, so we began the process of finding out what different options the guys had available at their homes or finding different strongman activities that they could be doing. Guys have gotten creative, whether it be (OL) Doug Kramer pushing a truck, or O(DB) Kerby Joseph running in the sand pits. I absolutely love it, and I want to see more of it,” Hernandez remarked about some of the different ways that his guys are keeping their weight training going due to lack of facilities that they are normally used to.
With the players taking a hands-on approach to do workouts on their own, this is key, according to Hernandez.
“With a coach-led team, you can be a good team, but with a player-led team, you have the potential to be a great team. This reminds me of several years ago when we maybe didn’t have the level of equipment that we have at our disposal, how we did things. With all the work that the players are doing, when we do re-convene, we can hit the ground running,” Hernandez added about the challenges of not being with the players in person.
Regarding the virus itself, Smith is unaware of any COVID-19 cases within the program. But since no one has been tested, they won’t know for sure until that happens.
On whether the Illini will take the field in 2020, Smith remains optimistic.
“I deal in facts. I’m optimistic that we will play football in 2020. I’m watching the news and listening to the experts like everyone else it,” Smith said on the prospects of him leading the Illinois team onto the field in August.
