DANVILLE — Megan Burton has a simple motto that has worked very well for her.
“My motto is work hard and good things will happen,” Burton said. “You constantly put in the work and good things will show.”
That motto has been the motivation for a year where she won the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year for softball and earned first team All-Region Honors.
On Wednesday, she added another honor as Eastern Illinois University selected her as the Eastern Illinois Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 athletic year.
“It’s a blessing. I have been through so much at Eastern and it’s been an awesome experience for these past four years,” Burton said. “There is a lot of talented female athletes at Eastern and to be able to get this recognition is such an honor. It is such an honor to represent the University and it is a miracle and a blessing.”
Burton was one of five candidates for the award, which for the first time this year is presented to the top overall female student-athlete based on their athletic accomplishments during the school year regardless of academic class., The other four candidates were Kate Bushue (cross country/track and field), Rachel Papavasilopolos (tennis), Abby Wahl (basketball) and Makenna Wilson (track and field).
Burton set the school record for home runs with 18 while hitting .324 this past season for the Panthers. She ranked in the top five in the OVC in runs scored, RBIs and stolen bases and finished the season in the EIU career top ten for home runs, stolen bases and RBI.
“We got a new coach and I bought into our new coaching staff and I am extremely thankful for what they have been helping me with,” Burton said. “I have grown tremendously through them and it has been a pleasure to play for them and I am thankful for that.
“I put in the work, did all the extra stuff and the little stuff right and this year I have improved so much and grown mentally and physically and it brought me to the next level of my game.”
Thanks to athletes getting an extra year because of covid, Burton will return to the softball field in 2022 while finishing up her masters.
“I know a lot of people look at it negatively and it has affected so many lives in tremendous ways, but I try to look at it as a positive and how it has affected my life,” Burton said. “I have my bachelor’s degree and I am going to finish up my masters in education. Being able to do those in five years is a blessing in disguise and I am lucky to have an extra year in softball and to get a masters degree by the age of 22, so that is going to be helpful to get started on my career.
