DANVILLE — The Danville Area Soccer Association is now holding registrations for the fall season.
The DASA board is continuing to closely monitor the COVID guidelines and recommendations put forth by the city of Danville and the State of Illinois to safely bring a fall recreational season to the community.
Over the next few months, the board will make adaptations as necessary to keep safety the top priority while getting kids back to playing soccer.
For information and to register, go to www.danvillesoccer.org.
Softball and kickball registration
DANVILLE — The City of Danville is holding registration for kickball and softball, with the deadline set for June 22nd or until the number of teams are filled.
For adult softball, the team entry fee is $300 and each team will receive 14 games plus a post-season single elimination tournament. There are only eight teams per league and all games will be played at Winter Park. There will be co-ed doubleheaders from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and men’s doubleheaders are set for Mondays and Thursdays from 6-10 p.m.
For kickball, the team entry fee is $50 and each team will play 10 teams. There will only be eight teams per league and all games will be played at Winter Park. Competitive kickball will be played from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday with family kickball action set for Saturdays from 9-10 a.m.
Teams can turn in registrations to the Danville Public Works Office at 1155 E. Voorhees St. from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, contact Cindy Parson at 431-2272.
Danville Municipal Pool set to open
The Danville Municipal Pool will be open from June 29th through Sept. 7. Times will be 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. with daily admission at $4.50 per person with children (0-4) $1.50 with paid adult. There will be a season family pass for $250.
Private pool party rentals will run from 9-11:30 a.m. or 6:30-9 p.m. for a rate of $225.
