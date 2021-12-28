BISMARCK — The Salt Fork girls basketball team got past Unity 31-27 on Tuesday in the BSN Girls Classic.
Macie Russell had 15 points for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison had 12 and Brylie Smith added four.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 31 Unity 27
Salt Fork (31) — Macie Russell 5 4-6 15, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 4 3-6 12, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 70-12 31.
Unity (27) — Addison Ray 0 0-0 0, Lauren Miller 2 5-8 9, Erika Steinman 0 0-2 0, Raegan Stringer 1 5-8 7, Katey Moore 1 0-0 2, Maddie Reed 0 0-0 0, Taylor Henry 2 4-6 8. Totals: 6 14-24 27.
Salt Fork;9;4;8;10;—;31
Unity;9;8;2;8;—;27
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Russell, Jamison); Unity 1 (Miller). Total fouls — Salt Fork 17, Unity 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
