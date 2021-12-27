BISMARCK — Alexa Jamison had 22 points as the Salt Fork girls basketball beat Oakwood 47-41 at the BSN Girls Classic.
Karlie Cain had 15 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell and Shelby McGee each had four.
Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick each had 10 points for the Storm, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had five and Addie Wright added four.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 47, Oakwood 31
Salt Fork (47) — Macie Russell 2 0-0 4, Karlie Cain 5 1-2 15, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 8 5-7 22, Shelby McGee 2 0-0 4, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 1 0-0 2, Rhaelyn Flak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-9 47.
Oakwood (31) — Karsen Rupp 4 2-2 10, Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-0 5, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 2-4 2, Addie Wright 2 0-2 4, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 4 2-4 10, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-12 31.
Salt Fork;16;16;11;4;—;47
Oakwood;12;8;4;7;—;31
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Cain 4, Jamison); Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith). Total fouls — Salt Fork 10, Oakwood 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.