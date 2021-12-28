BISMARCK — The Salt Fork girls basketball team beat out Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19-18 in an defensive battle at the BSN Girls Basketball Classic on Tuesday.
Alexa Jamison had 10 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had five and Brylie Smith added four.
Sophia Rome had eight points for the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox had seven and Ella Myers added three.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 19, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18
Salt Fork (19) — Macie Russell 2 0-0 5, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 4 2-2 10, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-2 19.
BHRA (18) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Ella Myers 1 0-0 3, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 3 2-5 8, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 0-0 7. Totals: 7 2-5 18.
Salt Fork;4;11;0;4;—;19
BHRA;0;8;2;8;—;18
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Russell); BHRA 2 (Myers, Cox). Total fouls — Salt Fork 8, BHRA 8. Fouled out — Peters. Technical fouls — none.
