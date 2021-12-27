BISMARCK — Freshman Alexa Jamison scored 17 of her game-high 22 in the first half as the Salt Fork Storm defeated the Oakwood Comets 47-31 at the BSN Classic.
Joining Jamison in double figures for the Storm was junior Karlie Cain, who finished with 17 points including knocking down four 3-pointers in the contest.
Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick, both seniors, shared team-high honors for Oakwood with 10 points each.
At Bismarck
BSN Classic
Salt Fork 47, Oakwood 31
Oakwood (31) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-0 5, Karsen Rupp 4 2-2 10, Kalie Tison 0 2-4 2, Addie Wright 2 0-2 4, Ashlynn Pinnick 4 2-4 10, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-12 31.
Salt Fork (48) — Macie Russell 1 0-0 2, Karlie Cain 6 1-2 17, Alexa Jamison 8 5-6 22, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shelby McGee 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 1 0-0 2, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-8 47
Oakwood `12 `8 `4 `7 `— `31
Salt Fork `16 `16 `11 `4 `— `47
3-pointers — Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith 1). Salt Fork 5 (Cain 4, Jamison 1). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — none.
