BISMARCK — The Oakwood girls basketball team fell to Unity 49-25 on Tuesday at the BSN Girls Basketball Classic.
Ashlynn Pinnick had nine points for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp had seven and Addie Wright added six.
At Bismarck
Unity 49, Oakwood 25
Unity (49) — Addison Ray 1 0-0 3, Hailey Flesch 0 0-0 0, Gracie Renfrow 0 0-0 0, Lauren Miller 6 3-3 15, Erika Steinman 0 0-0 0, Raegan Stringer 5 0-0 10, Katey Moore 3 1-2 7, Maddie Reed 0 0-0 0, Savannah Alagna 0 0-0 0, Taylor Henry 7 0-2 14, Calli Chandler 0 0-0 0, Bridget Henry 0 0-0 0, Little 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-7 49.
Oakwood (25) — Karsen Rupp 3 1-2 7, Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 1-2 1, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 2-2 2, Addie Wright 1 4-6 6, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 4 0-0 9, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-12 25.
Unity;14;12;16;7;—;49
Oakwood;5;6;11;3;—;25
3-point field goals — Unity 1 (Ray); Oakwood 1 (Pinnick). Total fouls — Unity 9, Oakwood 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
