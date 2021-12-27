BISMARCK — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost 46-34 to Unity at the BSN Girls Classic.
Cami Pearman led the Falcons with 12 points, while Ava Martin had eight and Callie Naylor and Olivia Pearman each had four.
At Bismarck
Unity 46, North Vermillion 34
Unity (46) — Addison Ray 0 0-0 0, Hailey Flesch 0 0-0 0, Gracie Renfrow 0 0-0 0, Lauren Miller 5 0-2 10, Erika Steinman 0 0-0 0, Raegan Stringer 5 1-2 11, Katey Moore 5 0-0 10, Maddie Reed 1 0-0 3, Taylor Henry 2 8-12 12, Bridget Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-16 46.
North Vermillion (34) — Ava Martin 4 0-0 8, Megan Davis 1 0-0 2, Callie Naylor 1 2-4 4, Braxtyn Dunham 1 0-0 2, Lauren Ellis 0 2-2 2, Cami Pearman 5 -12 12 Addi Burns 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 5-8 34.
Unity;9;16;11;10;—;46
N. Vermillion;7;9;13;5;—;34
3-point field goals — Unity 1 (Reed); North Vermillion 1 (Cami Pearman). Total fouls — Unity 7, North Vermillion 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
