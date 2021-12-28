BISMARCK — The North Vermillion girls basketball team defeated Oakwood 48-32 on Tuesday at the BSN Girls Classic.
Ava Martin led the Falcons with 15 points, while Cami Pearman had 11, Addie Burns had six and Callie Naylor and Lauren Ellis each had five.
Ashlynn Pinnick had a game-high 20 points for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp and Addie Wright each had four.
At Bismarck
North Vermillion 48, Oakwood 32
North Vermillion (48) — Ava Martin 7 1-3 15, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 2 0-0 5, Braxtyn Durham 1 1-2 3, Lauren Ellis 2 0-0 5, Cami Pearman 4 2-2 11, Addie Burns 3 0-0 6, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 5-9 48.
Oakwood (32) — Karsen Rupp 2 0-0 4, Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 2-4 2, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 2-4 2, Addie Wright 2 0-2 4, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 9 2-3 20, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-13 32.
N. Vermillion;13;8;14;13;—;48
Oakwood;5;6;19;2;—;32
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 3 (Naylor, Ellis, Cami Pearman). Total fouls — North Vermillion 18, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — Tison. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.