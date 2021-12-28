BISMARCK — Ava Martin’s three-point play in the final minute propelled the North Vermilion Falcons to a 35-34 victory over the Salt Fork Storm on Monday in the BSN Classic at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School.
For North Vermillion, it was a bounce back victory after the Lady Falcons suffered a 46-34 loss to Unity Rockets early in the day.
“We did not play well in our first game today. The girls didn’t act like they were prepared and ready to go,’’ said North Vermillion coach Mark Switzer. “We made a conscious effort to play better against Salt Fork. Everything I heard going into that game was that Salt Fork was supposedly going to beat us — maybe that fueled our girls to did a little harder.’’
For Salt Fork, the one-point loss came after the Storm opened the tournament with a convincing 47-31 triumph over the Oakwood Comets.
“I’m extremely proud of our girls and their fight. We wouldn’t be where we are right now without that fight,’’ said Salt Fork coach Brian Russell. “We going to chalk that one up to the ball doesn’t always go through the hoop when you need it to.’’
Making shots was definitely a part of this contest. Both teams had stretches where they just couldn’t find their shooting touch.
“It was definitely a game of runs,’’ Switzer said. “We were up six to start it. They then went on a 17-0 run and we came back with a 7-0 run to end the first half.’’
The two teams went into the locker rooms at halftime with the Storm (9-3) holding a 17-13 advantage thanks to 17-point run over the first and second quarters.
“We told our girls that getting back within 4 points at halftime was important, but we need to start the third quarter strong,’’ Switzer added.
North Vermillion did just that with Braxtyn Dunham and Cami Pearman hitting big 3-pointers as the Falcons (6-6) took a 24-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Salt Fork freshman Alexa Jamison had the only points for the Storm in that third quarter, scoring six of her game-high 22.
“We did the things that we wanted to and we had good looks,’’ Russell said. “It just seemed like we didn’t have any legs in the second half. We need to learn from this and get ready for our next game against Unity.’’
Monday was just the start of five games in three days for the teams in the BSN Classic.
“I really like coming here. Not only do we get five games in three days, but we play schools, like Salt Fork, that we don’t see throughout the year,’’ Switzer said. “This gives us a little different look and I like that.
“I told my girls that if we play well this week, it could become the turning point in our season.’’
Action continues on Tuesday with North Vermillion play Oakwood at 8:30 a.m., while Salt Fork will take on Unity at 11:30 a.m.
